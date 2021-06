Q: What types of jobs need a permit, what is considered a capital improvement, what do I need to know about either of these?. One of the common areas for confusion during any electrical project (or any home improvement project) is the gray area around permitting and capital improvements. It may seem easier to avoid these steps and associated fees to “keep things simple” but in reality the permitting process isn’t hard and offers good protection for improvements made to your home and declaring capital improvements offers the added benefit of saving sales tax.