Prime Day 2021 will bring a huge variety of deals, and some of the best discounts will undoubtedly be on Amazon devices, including Fire TV products. Ahead of Prime Day, which officially runs June 21-22, Amazon is already offering some great early deals on Fire TV Stick bundles and 4K Fire TVs. As these are official Prime Day deals, you don't have to worry about the prices going down even more during the event. Also, just like the main event, you have to be a Prime Day member to take advantage of these Fire TV discounts. But don't worry, there are various ways to sign up for Prime for free if you don't already have a subscription. We've rounded up the best Prime Day Fire TV deals below, and we'll update this list as more deals are added to the sale over the next week.