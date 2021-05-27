First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease Again to 406,000, Another Pandemic-Era Low

As Idahoans and Americans across our country are working hard to overcome the incredible challenges of the past year and turn the corner on the pandemic, we as a nation, unfortunately, must do more to deter criminals from abusing taxpayer-funded unemployment assistance to ensure taxpayer funds reach Americans truly in need of assistance. l joined U.S. Representative Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, in introducing the Combatting COVID Unemployment Fraud Act of 2021 that would help prevent fraud in COVID unemployment programs, recover fraudulently paid benefits and provide relief for Idahoan and American taxpayers and victims of unemployment fraud.