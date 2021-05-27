Girls Lacrosse and Boys Tennis Both Win Here

Two East Hampton High teams played at home Monday, and both -- boys tennis and girls lacrosse -- won. The 9-7 win over Brentwood was the third win of the season for Jessica Sanna's girls lacrosse team, which has largely been pitted against perennial lacrosse powers this spring. The boys tennis team's 4-3 win over Westhampton Beach probably assured it of a tie for the league championship, although matches remain with Shoreham-Wading River, Southampton, and Southold-Greenport, teams that the Bonackers handled easily in their first meetings.