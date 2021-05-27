Times, Broadcast Outlets For First Three WVU Football Games Announced

Looking to buy some tickets for the WVU/Maryland game and am curious to which section would be best to sit in? This will be my first home for the terps since I live in North Carolina. I was able to catch all the away games here when they were in the acc but haven’t been able to go since the switch to the B1G. Going to be staying with relatives in Frederick the night before, and would also like to know what would be a realistic time I would need to leave to make it to the stadium and get settled in? Any advice would be great!