Times, Broadcast Outlets For First Three WVU Football Games Announced

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia fans can mark not only their calendars, but now set their clocks for the first three football games of the 2021 season. The Mountaineers will cover all hours of the afternoon in their first trio of games this fall, with kicks at three different times against Maryland (3:30), LIU (5:00) and Virginia Tech (Noon).

