Richfield, MN

Bloomington Richfield Sun Current Sports Shorts for the week of May 27

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 19 days ago

Bloomington’s Born Again Jocks recently presented 11 Kennedy and Jefferson seniors with a Jerry Molosky Scholarship valued at $1,500. The recipients completed an application process to evaluate high school athletic participation, community service, financial need and grade point average. Scholarships were presented to Carina Bustos, Jordan Fasching, Joe Gathje, Cayla Jungwirth, Isabelle Lynch, Isabelle Miller, Hannah Peters, Claire Sazama, Addison Schloo, Maleia Shaw and Jenna Sorenson.

www.hometownsource.com
