North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and resources for travelers

By editor@willistonherald.com.
Williston Daily Herald
 28 days ago

As many North Dakotans begin to plan travel, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) wants to remind citizens of COVID-19 travel recommendations and testing resources. The NDDoH recommends individuals delay travel until fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated and choose to travel should follow the CDC’s recommendations for unvaccinated people. Vaccine information and testing information can be found online at www.health.nd.gov/togther.

