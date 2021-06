OMAHA, Neb. – As day six of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials came to an end, Gator alumna Natalie Hinds earned a spot on the US Olympic Team in the 100 free. Kieran Smith and Ryan Lochte kicked off night six of the Olympic Trials in the 200 IM. Smith missed qualifying in a third event to compete at the Tokyo Olympics by .26 seconds, as he finished third in the race. Ryan Lochte finished seventh in the 200 IM final with a time of 1:59.67.