The FCC is offering to pay up to $50 of your internet bill. Here's what you need to know about the Emergency Broadband Benefit

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is one of the many elements of the cannabis plant. This natural component is gaining acclaim speedily. CBD’s famous characteristics make it attractive for users all over the world. Every day more countries reduce limitations associated with this natural solution. According to Gallup statistics, 1 out 7 adults in the USA uses CBD, 33% of the US adult population has used CBD at least once. There is also a fallacy about the psychoactive properties of CBD confusing it with THC. In reality, CBD is a non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant. CBD is everywhere and is used for many disorders and health issues. In this article, we will talk about six potential medical uses of CBD.