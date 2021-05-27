Cancel
The FCC is offering to pay up to $50 of your internet bill. Here's what you need to know about the Emergency Broadband Benefit

By Jamie Kelly editor@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleThe Emergency Broadband Benefit was approved in December 2020 and offers a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

