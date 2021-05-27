Cancel
East Hampton, NY

An Exciting Bonac Win in Extra Innings

By Jack Graves
East Hampton Star
Cover picture for the articleSaturday's high school baseball game here with Half Hollow Hills West had just about everything: plays at the plate, pick-offs, a dazzling catch in the outfield, a two-out line-drive base hit by Burton Garneau to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh, a home run by the visitors to take the lead again in the top of the eighth, and a one-out bases-loaded sac fly by an eighth grader, Carter Dickinson, to make East Hampton an 8-7 winner.

