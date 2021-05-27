An Exciting Bonac Win in Extra Innings

Saturday's high school baseball game here with Half Hollow Hills West had just about everything: plays at the plate, pick-offs, a dazzling catch in the outfield, a two-out line-drive base hit by Burton Garneau to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh, a home run by the visitors to take the lead again in the top of the eighth, and a one-out bases-loaded sac fly by an eighth grader, Carter Dickinson, to make East Hampton an 8-7 winner.