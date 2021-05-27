Public health expert prescribes community collaboration and education to prevent human trafficking

What happens after a case of human trafficking is discovered by authorities? Once a survivor is identified, numerous agencies become involved: from health and human service providers to law enforcement and the judicial system. Each agency brings various strengths to the table and it is helpful to have someone who can connect the dots to ensure coordinated support for a survivor. “I make sure the right people are at the table so we can wrap our arms around that trafficking survivor. We can help them with the healing process, as well as working with the justice side,” says Dr. Analena Lunde.