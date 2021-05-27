Cancel
Williston, ND

Public health expert prescribes community collaboration and education to prevent human trafficking

By Kayla Schmidt For the Herald
Williston Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens after a case of human trafficking is discovered by authorities? Once a survivor is identified, numerous agencies become involved: from health and human service providers to law enforcement and the judicial system. Each agency brings various strengths to the table and it is helpful to have someone who can connect the dots to ensure coordinated support for a survivor. “I make sure the right people are at the table so we can wrap our arms around that trafficking survivor. We can help them with the healing process, as well as working with the justice side,” says Dr. Analena Lunde.

