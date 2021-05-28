Seven Clarksville seniors won't walk at graduation after water fight

CLARKSVILLE — Seven seniors at Clarksville High School will not be allowed to walk at graduation after a water fight, a decision that has sparked an outcry from parents.

The seniors will not participate in Friday’s ceremony after using water guns and water balloons inside the school Wednesday for about eight minutes, Clarksville Community Schools spokesperson Erin Walden confirmed Thursday.

The News and Tribune spoke with a number of parents who expressed their frustration with the school’s decision.

Staci Stewart’s son, Sam, is among the seniors who will not able to walk at the graduation ceremony. Sam struggled the whole year with school, she said, and “all that would keep him going was knowing that he was going to walk across the stage and receive his diploma.”

Her daughter did not get to walk across the stage last year because of the pandemic, she said, and now she is worried her son will not be recognized for his work over the past 12 years of school.

“The last few weeks my son has been practicing his walk across the stage of what he wanted to do and how he wanted to show us his diploma when he received it at graduation on Friday,” Stewart said.

“Last night, he grabbed his preschool graduation picture and said, 'I thought I would be able to put it next to my senior graduation picture, but I guess that’s not going to happen now,'” she said.

One student slipped during the water fight, Walden said but said she did not know whether the student was injured.

Multiple parents who spoke with the News and Tribune say the student who slipped and fell was involved in the water fight and is among those who will not be able to walk at graduation. They said the student was uninjured.

Parents said the water fight took place after a school awards ceremony as students picked up water balloons and water guns that were on a table near the cafeteria.

The students were allowed to participate in water activities outside for the school’s senior picnic, and the indoor water incident took place before the senior picnic, Walden said.

The senior picnic, planned to take place outdoors, was moved inside because of rainy weather. Walden said the water fight incident took place before students were informed about the change in venue.

Stewart, however, said students received permission to have water balloons and water guns at school. She said students were not given a specific time or place for the use of the water guns.

Andre Jones, father of one of the seniors who is not allowed to walk at graduation, said parents are “heartbroken.”

“We’ve put our heart and souls into our kids getting to this day,” he said.

Jones said he is asking the school not to “perpetuate the punishment” by prohibiting the seniors from walking.

“This isn’t something that lasts for a day or two weeks or anything — this is a lifetime of hurting,” he said. “It’s tragic that you all would make a decision like this.”

Steven Stewart, Staci’s husband and Sam’s father, said he is concerned about seniors not being able to walk after facing the “mental anguish” caused by the pandemic.

“We did the best at home to keep the morale up,” he said. “We kept the finish goal in sight — we let them know there is a finishing date and they’ll walk across the stage. Walking across the stage kept them going every single day when they wanted to give up.”

Steven described the water fight incident as "innocent fun" that was "maybe at the wrong time."

"Last year I had a daughter who was supposed to graduate, and COVID stole that from us," he said. "This year, I feel that Clarksville High School is stealing my baby's graduation."

Clayton Hattabaugh, father of a student who will not be allowed to walk at graduation, said the situation is “ridiculous.”

“You’re talking about kids who are on the ball team, who are the basketball team, football team — these are good kids not doing nothing wrong, and they’re getting punished for minor stuff," he said.