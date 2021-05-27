Apple rolling over like a dog to China

Nike is between a rock and a hard place — or, rather, between two global powers, one of which is complicit in ongoing crimes against humanity. After Nike issued a statement tepidly expressing concern about forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region earlier this year, nationalistic Chinese consumers boycotted the company, prominent brand sponsors pulled out of deals, and sales in China plummeted. Nike’s troublesome statement was partly a response to the growing mountain of evidence that led the U.S. government, in addition to the parliaments of almost ten Western countries, to call the Chinese Communist Party’s conduct there — a sweeping campaign to eradicate Uyghurs through arbitrary mass detention, population-control policies, and other horrors — genocide and crimes against humanity.