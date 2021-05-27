A Memorial Day Message

I am fascinated by World War II. I cannot recall how many books I’ve read from this period of history, but most of them are not about the war itself; rather, I am intrigued by the psychological and sociological impact of cultural influences on people of that time. I’ve read books about everyday German professors who joined the Nazi party to save their jobs in academia, only to find themselves conscripted into the SS to fight for an ideology they loathed. I’ve read books about Jews who were unable to process the brutality they encountered from those whom they once considered friends and colleagues, or worse yet, family. And, of course, I’ve read books about both political and military leaders, and the heart-wrenching decisions they had to make to save their countrymen from tyranny.