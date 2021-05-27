A Memorial Day Message

For the second year, the pandemic affected how we were able to lead the community in remembering and honoring those who died while defending our nation and protecting our freedom. The Harvey C. Noone Legion Family retained as many traditional elements as possible and made positive changes aimed at doing more to involve youth. After all, those who gave their lives did so for future generations of Americans. Therefore, it is important that each generation of children learn about and honor the sacrifices of those who died – many of whom were very young themselves – so that we all could live in a free nation.