ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Calvary Chapel Westside on Sunday. The health department is warning anyone who attended the 9 a.m. service on Oct. 17 at the Ogden church that at least one person who attended the service tested positive for COVID-19, and that person may have come into close contact with others.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO