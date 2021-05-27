Portion of Cross-Island Trail Near Kent Narrows Drawbridge Will be Closed June 3-4 for Trail Mainten

A portion of the Great Northern Trail will be closed starting November 6-14, during firearm deer hunting season to ensure the safety of trail users. The trail closure area is from 217th Avenue, north to the Elk River city limits. The closure will be marked with signs, and we appreciate...
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) temporarily closed at around 4 p.m. Friday. RMNP said deteriorating conditions, including snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures, forced them to close the road early. Park officials had originally planned to close Trail Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
A portion of the White Rock Lake Trail will be closed next week to allow Oncor to perform some line maintenance. House Bill 4150 requires all transmission lake crossings to meet clearance compliance, so Oncor will be raising a water crossing near the pedestrian bridge and trail to meet the requirements. The company expects the work to begin the evening of Oct. 20 and finish by the morning of Oct. 21.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials planned to temporarily close Trail Ridge Road at 5:30 p.m. Friday due to a forecast of snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures above 11,000 feet in elevation, but they closed it before 4 p.m., citing “deteriorating conditions of snow accumulation, low visibility and freezing temperatures.”
The southern portion of the Naismith Valley Park Trail will be closed to accommodate construction work for a sanitary sewer replacement project, beginning the week of October 25. The portion of the trail that will be closed includes everything south of 27th Street (see map below). Access points for the...
Beginning on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 the MoPac Trail between N. 22nd and Whittier streets will be closed for repair. Work is expected to be completed by October 23rd. Trail users are encouraged to use the sidewalk on the north side of “W” street to rejoin the trail.
The railroad crossing at Buie Philadelphus Road south of Red Springs will be closed for maintenance Oct. 18-20, according to Angela D. Nelis with Southern Commercial Development. CSX, The railroad line, is expected to close the crossing to all traffic beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18. Work is expected...
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Hikers and hunters are being warned of bear activity on the North Fork Trail #16. The trail has been closed for public safety due to a bear on a carcass that is close to the trail. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A landmark in the Town of Clayton is getting a makeover. The Thousand Islands Land Trust says the McCarn Creek Trestle Bridge will be restored starting Monday. The bridge is 160 feet long and 60 feet high on the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve. While the...
Officials have closed a portion of U.S. 281 just north of downtown after an 18-wheeler crashed Monday morning. The southbound lanes of 281, near Hildebrand Avenue, are closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT tweeted that drivers should expect delays as the interstate will remain closed. They did...
Trail Ridge Road has closed due to deteriorating conditions of snow accumulation, low visibility and freezing temperatures. For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222. Support Local Journalism. The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
A portion of the Minnesota River Trail (between the north side of Riverfront Park, 309 West Rock Street, and the Public Safety range) will close at approximately 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12 so crews can create an access for a well-sealing project. Work is expected to be complete by mid-week (weather permitting).
Visitors to the City’s Cliff Walk on Monday may encounter a detour from Memorial Boulevard to Webster Street as crews fill gaps and repair cracks in the asphalt surface thanks to a generous gift by an anonymous donor. The City of Newport announced the closure by press release on Friday.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A section of a Wilmington road will be closed for a few weeks while NC Department of Transportation crews repair a sinkhole. Sanders Road in front of Bellamy Elementary School will be closed between Oct. 18 and Nov. 12. The entrance and exits to the school will remain open during work.
The partially closed trails at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland have been reopened to the public. Also:Some nature trails closed at Circle B Bar Reserve for trail maintenance, seasonal wildlife movement. Portions of the Alligator Alley and Marsh Rabbit Run trails were temporarily closed earlier this year due for...
Who else thinks Rhode Island is at its most gorgeous in the fall? With perfect sweater weather, so much to do, and the changing leaves to watch, it’s truly a magical time to be in the smallest state. Leaf peeping is such a fun tradition that brings out droves of tourists as well as locals to watch the trees change to sunset colors and drop their leaves. Sometimes though, a foliage drive just doesn’t cut it! If you’re looking for a more unique way to observe the natural beauty of Rhode Island in the fall, this horseback ride is a great choice.
Beginning Monday, closures will be in place temporarily on portions of trails within the Phil’s trail area. The closures are to protect the public’s safety as mastication of brush and small trees occurs in the area, which can cause debris to fling up to 300 feet. The following trails will...
CHICAGO - The Chicago Department of Transportation announced the DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge will be closed during overnight hours from Monday through Wednesday for testing and maintenance. The testing will run 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on all three nights barring any inclement weather. The roadway will be completely...
