Portion of Cross-Island Trail Near Kent Narrows Drawbridge Will be Closed June 3-4 for Trail Mainten

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.

7 DAYS AGO