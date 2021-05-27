Cancel
Public Safety

(1) Count Aggravated Assault - Criminal Attempt

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAggravated Assault (Criminal Attempt) and Related Charges - 21-04909, 5:09 pm, May 27th, 2021, 2300 W. 4th St - Khalid Nadir Covington , M/42, was charged with the above offenses after he reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a male victim in front of the Nittany Mart, then...

Gonzales, Luz - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault; (1) count Recklessly Endangering Another Person

A warrant has been issued for Luz GONZALES for Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person stemming from an incident on June 9, 2021. GONZALEZ is alleged to have driven a vehicle towards the victim who had to jump on the hood to avoid being struck. GONZALEZ then drove about 1/8th of a mile with the victim on the hood before stopping. The victim sustained injuries to her knees.
Aggravated Assault

Taylor, Jaiquain Steve - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference and 4... PA State Police Troop A – Ebensburg were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence within the 700 block of Ridge Road, Reade Township, Cambria County on May 24, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. Upon investigation, troopers learned that a 25-year-old male of Fallentimber, PA had been stabbed and was transported...
Logan man sentenced to probation for aggravated assault with a shotgun

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man convicted of pointing a shotgun at two teenage girls last fall has avoided prison after a judge gave him a “second chance.” Matthew K. Archuleta was released from jail after serving 230-days and placed on probation for 36-months. Archuleta was sentenced during a virtual...
Pedroso, Luis I - ( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault and 1 additional charge

On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who refused to drop the weapon during a nearly 3-hour stand-off. PEDROSO then ended the stand-off by yelling and advancing on police negotiators with the knife raised. PEDROSO was detained by use of less lethal force, treated for his injuries at Carlisle UPMC and transported to Cumberland County Prison. PEDROSO was charged with attempted Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Terroristic Threats on $100,000 bail.
(1) Count of Possession of Medication Not Prescribed (M)

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 10:45am NHPD officers were dispatched to a restaurant located in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough) for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim stated that he went in the restaurant to quickly order something and had let his truck...
POLICE REPORTS: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Indiana man with assault and public intoxication for an incident last night on East Pike in White Township. Troopers say 28-year-old Thomas Anderson, Jr. was outside of his apartment shouting at neighbors in a hostile manner. When police arrived to take him into custody, he allegedly kicked a patrol supervisor in the head-face area, resisted arrest by thrashing violently, and kicked a patrol car. Police say that he was under the influence of both alcohol and depression medications. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-engaging in fighting and public drunkenness, and is in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Scully, Liam - (2 counts) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI and 7 additional charges

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department arrested Scully, Liam on Thursday June 17th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An arrest warrant has been issued for Liam Scully, M/18, Doylestown, PA. On, April 30, 2021 Scully was involved in a single vehicle accident in which he was the driver. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and make contact with a tree. Two passengers sustained serious injuries. Toxicology reports indicate Scully's blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit for a person under 21 years of age. A Criminal Complaint has been filed. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(1 count) Disorderly Conduct (Sum)

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 9:57 PM, WRPD Officers were dispatched to a "shot(s) fired" call near the intersection of Chestnut Street and South 3rd Avenue. The Officers responded and initiated an investigation. The investigation revealed that a male, identified as Jacob Ray LEININGER, entered... (1 count) Firearms Not...
Vanderbilt man charged with aggravated assault in 2019 shooting

A Vanderbilt man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a 2019 shooting in which a man was left with permanent nerve damage. Alexander Michael Uhren, 23, told state police he was “(playing) around with the gun when he racked the slide and the gun went off,” according to court paperwork. The shooting occurred Sept. 8 at 254 Davis Road in Lower Tyrone Township.
Cedar City probation violator sentenced to prison for burglary, aggravated assault

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man was sentenced to prison earlier this week for forcing his way into a residence and assaulting two people last Halloween. Jason Tyler Wardle, 32, was sentenced Monday to serve one to 15 years in Utah State Prison by 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell, who also ordered Wardle to serve another one-to-15 year term for violating the terms of his probation in connection with a similar conviction in 2018.
Richardson, Shane Ernest - (1) Count Aggravated Indecent Assault and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Indecent Assault / Corruption of Minors / Unlawful Contact with Minor / Indecent Assault Arrest, Various Dates & Times from 2008 to 2011, 900 block Fruitville Pike (MT) – Shane Ernest Richardson, M/54, of Lititz, PA, was charged with several counts of the above offenses after he sexually assaulted two (2) separate victims numerous times over the listed timeframe. Both victims were under the age of 18 during the assaults, and did not consent to Richardson physically touching them. A criminal complaint was filed and Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on June 21, 2021. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Richardson was released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021.
Cruz, Paul Jr. - (1) count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

OPD makes arrest in connection to Aggravated Assault incident

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have arrested 59-year-old Carolina Martinez in connection to an Aggravated Assault case. Police responded to a call at the 1500 block of North Adams and upon arrival, they found a 69-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the upper body. The investigation revealed...