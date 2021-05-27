(1) Count Aggravated Assault - Criminal Attempt

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department arrested Scully, Liam on Thursday June 17th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An arrest warrant has been issued for Liam Scully, M/18, Doylestown, PA. On, April 30, 2021 Scully was involved in a single vehicle accident in which he was the driver. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and make contact with a tree. Two passengers sustained serious injuries. Toxicology reports indicate Scully's blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit for a person under 21 years of age. A Criminal Complaint has been filed. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.