Covington, Khalid Nadir - (1) Count Aggravated Assault - Criminal Attempt and 3 additional charges
Aggravated Assault (Criminal Attempt) and Related Charges - 21-04909, 5:09 pm, May 27th, 2021, 2300 W. 4th St - Khalid Nadir Covington, M/42, was charged with the above offenses after he reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a male victim in front of the Nittany Mart, then produced a folding box cutter and attacked the victim. The victim did receive a laceration under his arm and was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries. Covington was taken into custody shortly after the altercation and was later video arraigned before MDJ Jerry Lepley on these charges. Covington was later detained in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.lycoming.crimewatchpa.com