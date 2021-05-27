Covington, Khalid Nadir - (1) Count Aggravated Assault - Criminal Attempt and 3 additional charges

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 0256hrs., Manor Township Police responded to the 2600 block of Pike Ln to assist a surrounding Police Department. The requesting Police Department, had Zoey STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE, 27, of Lancaster, in custody for a separate incident and was transporting her home. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE's behavior had been belligerent while in custody. Once STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was brought home she began to kick and punch the windows inside of the Police cruiser while yelling obscenities. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE's behavior woke up adjacent neighbors while she continued to create a disturbance. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was warned to cease her behavior, and then released and told to go inside. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE failed to do so and continuing to yell obscenities as a neighbor watched. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was told she was under arrest and refused to be handcuffed. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE actively resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE refused to walk to a Police cruiser and had to be carried while yelling obscenities and continuing to cause a disturbance as the same neighbor watched. As a result, Officer Pete Papadopoulos charged STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was transported to Lancaster County Prison to be arraigned on the charges.