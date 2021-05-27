Cancel
Public Safety

Covington, Khalid Nadir - (1) Count Aggravated Assault - Criminal Attempt and 3 additional charges

 30 days ago

Aggravated Assault (Criminal Attempt) and Related Charges - 21-04909, 5:09 pm, May 27th, 2021, 2300 W. 4th St - Khalid Nadir Covington, M/42, was charged with the above offenses after he reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a male victim in front of the Nittany Mart, then produced a folding box cutter and attacked the victim. The victim did receive a laceration under his arm and was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries. Covington was taken into custody shortly after the altercation and was later video arraigned before MDJ Jerry Lepley on these charges. Covington was later detained in the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

Public Safety
( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault

On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who... ( (1)...
Pedroso, Luis I - ( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault and 1 additional charge

On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who refused to drop the weapon during a nearly 3-hour stand-off. PEDROSO then ended the stand-off by yelling and advancing on police negotiators with the knife raised. PEDROSO was detained by use of less lethal force, treated for his injuries at Carlisle UPMC and transported to Cumberland County Prison. PEDROSO was charged with attempted Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Terroristic Threats on $100,000 bail.
Aggravated Assault

Taylor, Jaiquain Steve - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference and 4... PA State Police Troop A – Ebensburg were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence within the 700 block of Ridge Road, Reade Township, Cambria County on May 24, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. Upon investigation, troopers learned that a 25-year-old male of Fallentimber, PA had been stabbed and was transported...
Gonzales, Luz - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault; (1) count Simple Assault; (1) count Recklessly Endangering Another Person

A warrant has been issued for Luz GONZALES for Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person stemming from an incident on June 9, 2021. GONZALEZ is alleged to have driven a vehicle towards the victim who had to jump on the hood to avoid being struck. GONZALEZ then drove about 1/8th of a mile with the victim on the hood before stopping. The victim sustained injuries to her knees.
& (2 counts) Terroristic Threats & (1 count) Simple Assault by Physical menace

Pedroso, Luis I - ( (1) count of attempted Aggravated Assault and 1 additional charge. On June 14th, 2021, at approx. 12:46pm, North Middleton Township Police with assistance from Carlisle Borough Police responded to the 1400 block of Newville Rd. for a suicidal subject armed with a large kitchen knife. Police cleared the scene and began negotiations with Luis PEDROSO, 25 y/o who...
Woman charged with aggravated assault on police outside St. Thomas bar

Jun. 16—A woman on St. Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and battery after police said she swore at and struck officers who were enforcing the governor's COVID-19 order that bars close at midnight. The woman, Nikki Bannister, was also charged with disturbance of the peace and was released after...
Six defendants charged in a 15-count racketeering indictment against OTB Criminal Street Gang

DES MOINES – Six members and associates of the OTB Criminal Street Gang have been charged in a federal indictment. A federal grand jury charged members and associates with various crimes, including attempted murder in aid of racketeering; using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; felon in possession of a firearm; drug user in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; and witness tampering.
Peterson, Andrew Robert - (1 count) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (F2) and 5 additional charges

The North Coventry Twp. Police Department is announcing the arrest of Andrew R. Peterson of Collegeville, PA. Peterson was the operator of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, black in color that crossed over the center line of S. Hanover St. and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Mary L. Gatta of Pottstown, PA in a head-on collision that occurred on 06/15/2021. Through the course of investigation, Peterson was found to have 3 prior convictions for DUI which is reflected in the charging document. Peterson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of this crash and was taken into custody after being medically cleared from Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. Peterson was arraigned by District Court Judge John Hipple at DC 15-3-01. Bail was set in the amount of $50,000.00 cash. Peterson was remanded to the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 8, 2021. The victim Mary L. Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Scully, Liam - (2 counts) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI and 7 additional charges

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department arrested Scully, Liam on Thursday June 17th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An arrest warrant has been issued for Liam Scully, M/18, Doylestown, PA. On, April 30, 2021 Scully was involved in a single vehicle accident in which he was the driver. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and make contact with a tree. Two passengers sustained serious injuries. Toxicology reports indicate Scully's blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit for a person under 21 years of age. A Criminal Complaint has been filed. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Wade, David Maurice - (1 count) Burglary and 4 additional charges

On 5/25/21, the West Chester Police Department received a complaint regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the day. After investigation, it was determined that David Wade, a 34 Y/O black male of West Chester, had burglarized a residence in the 300 Block of W. Washington Street on 5/22/21. Wade also harassed and threatened the victim before and after the incident. As a result of the investigation, Wade was charged with Burglary, Defiant Trespass, Criminal Trespass, Terroristic Threats, and Harassment. A warrant was issued for Wade's arrest on 5/27/21. On 6/11/21, Wade was taken in to custody. Wade was transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Court 15-1-01.
POLICE REPORTS: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Indiana man with assault and public intoxication for an incident last night on East Pike in White Township. Troopers say 28-year-old Thomas Anderson, Jr. was outside of his apartment shouting at neighbors in a hostile manner. When police arrived to take him into custody, he allegedly kicked a patrol supervisor in the head-face area, resisted arrest by thrashing violently, and kicked a patrol car. Police say that he was under the influence of both alcohol and depression medications. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-engaging in fighting and public drunkenness, and is in jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Vanderbilt man charged with aggravated assault in 2019 shooting

A Vanderbilt man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a 2019 shooting in which a man was left with permanent nerve damage. Alexander Michael Uhren, 23, told state police he was “(playing) around with the gun when he racked the slide and the gun went off,” according to court paperwork. The shooting occurred Sept. 8 at 254 Davis Road in Lower Tyrone Township.
Stoltzfus-Aldridge, Zoey - (1) count Resisting Arrest (M2) and 1 additional charge

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 0256hrs., Manor Township Police responded to the 2600 block of Pike Ln to assist a surrounding Police Department. The requesting Police Department, had Zoey STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE, 27, of Lancaster, in custody for a separate incident and was transporting her home. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE's behavior had been belligerent while in custody. Once STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was brought home she began to kick and punch the windows inside of the Police cruiser while yelling obscenities. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE's behavior woke up adjacent neighbors while she continued to create a disturbance. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was warned to cease her behavior, and then released and told to go inside. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE failed to do so and continuing to yell obscenities as a neighbor watched. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was told she was under arrest and refused to be handcuffed. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE actively resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE refused to walk to a Police cruiser and had to be carried while yelling obscenities and continuing to cause a disturbance as the same neighbor watched. As a result, Officer Pete Papadopoulos charged STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. STOLTZFUS-ALDRIDGE was transported to Lancaster County Prison to be arraigned on the charges.
Simmons, Quintir Shylyn - (18) 6105 (a)(1) Persons not to possess and 2 additional charges

On June 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a domestic in the 4100 block of Gettysburg Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a female at the apartment. She stated that she and her one year old son were the only ones present and no fight had taken place. Officers detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the apartment.
Drumm, James Thomas - 1 count Burglary and 4 additional charges

On Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 1040 hours police responded to call for a burglary report from a business office. The burglary was reported to have happened sometime over the weekend 09/11/2020 - 09/14/2020. The unknown actor entered the business and stole an Apple MacBook Air, leaving behind a flashlight. Items throughout the business were scattered and missplaced. Investigators were able to retrieve survveillance video from building management and eventually found the actor to be James Drumm. An arresst warrant was issued for James Drumm so that he may be brought before the court to answer for the charges set forth. James Drumm turned himself in on June 16, 2021.