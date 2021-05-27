Cancel
Science

Unified model beyond grand unification

By Juven Wang
 22 days ago

Strong, electromagnetic, and weak forces were unified in the Standard Model with spontaneous gauge symmetry breaking. These forces were further conjectured to be unified in a simple Lie group gauge interaction in the grand unification. In this work, we propose a theory beyond the Standard Model and grand unification by adding new gapped topological phase sectors consistent with the nonperturbative global anomaly cancellation and cobordism constraints (especially from the baryon minus lepton number.

