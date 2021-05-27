Janet E. Jackim, Esq.

Occupation: Retired educator with St. Vrain Valley School District. Occupation: Retired educator with St. Vrain Valley School District. What brought you here? What has kept you? I was sent from St. Augustine, Fla., to live on the Longmont Erfert family farm when I was 5 years old. It was a small dairy farm with all the animals and gardens you need to be self-sufficient. They used a team of draft horses to tend the crops and butchered their chickens and hogs when needed. Hard work ethic and community commitment was demonstrated each day. It was taught in each aspect for school and church in Longmont. Longmont was a typical post-war farming community when we were growing up. The small size, warm-hearted, work-hard attitude instilled community spirit we see today. We have encouraged robust interest in lifelong learning through education, arts, music, science, wildlife and Nature. As adults, we were able to establish local charities and important local organizations in the 1960s and 1970s — Meals on Wheels, area seasonal migrant education, Longmont Chorale, Longmont Symphony, repeal “Sunset Law” of racial constraints, El Comité, Longmont OUR Center, special ed curriculum in Longmont Public Schools, adult ed classes.