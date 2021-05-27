Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Janet E. Jackim, Esq.

bizjournals
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartner and Co-Chair of the Cannabis Practice Group at Zuber Lawler LLP. EDUCATION: Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington, IN) Janet Jackim is particularly well-versed in the cannabis space. She has handled the acquisition of cannabis operations across the nation. She has also represented cannabis clients in relation to cannabis dispensary certificate applications, buyout transactions, business restructuring, and partner dispute resolutions. Ms. Jackim’s cannabis clients include multistate operators, dispensaries, producers, cultivators, investors, lenders, landlords, tenants, and vendors.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago School#Landlords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacybizjournals

Marie Williams, Esq.

Marie N. Williams, Esq. has been named Deputy Director of the Stoneleigh Foundation. In this role, she will lead the Stoneleigh Fellowship program in partnership with the Executive Director, build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, and develop and articulate Stoneleigh’s thought leadership on issues within the Foundation’s mission and focus. Previously, she served as Senior Program Officer at the Foundation.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Sharma Law, PLLC Welcomes Cami Kinahan, Esq. And Anthony Middleton Dilonno, Esq. To Its Team Of Legal Experts

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharma Law, PLLC, a trailblazing digital media, entertainment, intellectual property, and corporate/commercial law firm specializing in the representation of digital talent, content creators, influencers, podcasters, creative companies and startups, announced today Cami Kinahan, Esq. and Anthony Middleton Dilonno, Esq. have joined its team of legal experts.
Collegesmelvillereview.com

Butler law professor takes over reins of Orr Fellowship

Hilary Buttrick has huge footwear to fill. This 7 days, the Butler College legislation professor was named executive director of the Orr Fellowship, changing Karyn Smitson, who was employed as the organization’s first govt director in 2015. Since its founding in 2001, the Orr Fellowship—a two-12 months application that connects...
Collegesedsurge.com

Whatever Happened to Those Student Lawsuits and Strikes Over Tuition?

Students have been pushing universities to slash tuition since the beginning of the pandemic. At some campuses, students organized tuition strikes. Others decided to sue. EdSurge decided to look at how those efforts have played out. Here are some highlights. Many Lawsuits Have Fizzled. One running list documented 240 tuition...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Akoya (AKYA) Appoints Scott Mendel to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akoya Biosciences Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology CompanyÂ®, today announced the appointment of diagnostics industry leader Scott Mendel to its board of directors. "I am delighted to join...
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

New DCC president named

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Dr. Peter Grant Jordan has been named the new president of Dutchess Community College (DCC) by the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees. Jordan succeeds Dr. Pamela Edington, the engaging college leader who retired in July of 2020. The new president will take office on August 2 of this year.
Louisiana Statenbalawfirm.com

Louisiana State Bar Associations 28th Annual Admiralty Symposium Guest Speakers

It’s time for the annual Admiralty Symposium presented by the Louisiana State Bar Association. As always, the State Bar hosts certain events to highlight areas of law, continuing education courses, and to bring recognition to lawyers who deserve mentioning. The Lousiana personal injury lawyers at Neblett, Beard & Arsenault are no strangers to public speaking. In fact, Mr. Richard Arsenault and Mr. Gralapp are often asked to speak about injury law, as well as ways accident victims can protect their rights after sustaining an injury.
Collegeswnin.org

Group Of Students Sues Indiana University Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Eight Indiana University students are suing the university over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, claiming that the requirement violates Indiana's new vaccine passport law and the Fourteenth Amendment. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges that IU’s vaccine requirement goes against the FDA’s emergency use authorization of the vaccines and violates CDC guidelines...
Economybaystatebanner.com

In the news: William Carson

Decibel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced the appointment of William Carson as chairman of the board of directors. Carson, a board-certified psychiatrist, brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He was most...
Scienceadafruit.com

Debra Laefer #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Today we highlight the work of Irish engineer Debra Laefer, who combined engineering with her first passion of art history to carve out a useful and compelling career path. She was featured in Silicon’s Republic’s 2017 article 25 of Ireland’s phenomenal women of engineering. An art historian turned engineer, Prof...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Brown University names Carey-Butler VP of institutional equity and diversity

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity will have a new leader later this summer. The Ivy League university announced Thursday that Sylvia R. Carey-Butler, who has held numerous education and diversity positions across the country, has been appointed as Brown’s vice president for institutional equity and diversity. Carey-Butler has served as the chief diversity officer for Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., for the last two years.
Small Businessgeorgiasbdc.org

Quiana Lloyd

Quiana is an entrepreneur, strategic/digital marketer, brand builder, and former Marketing AVP with over fifteen years of combined experience working for fortune 500 corporate companies, small businesses, and start-up organizations. During her first business venture, she garnered six-figure complimentary product placement and media coverage in the various celebrity-driven gifting suites and events.
Businessbizjournals

Amelia Marie Biehler

Vice President of Compliance & Risk Management at Solis Health Plans. Solis Health Plans has named Marie Biehler as Vice President of Compliance & Risk Management. Marie has operated in the managed care and healthcare administration landscape for 30 years in both Florida and New York. She holds an MBA in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and received an Executive Management certification from Columbia University. She most recently participated in piloting a Woman’s Executive Leadership Development program with Cornell University.
ScienceLongmont Daily Times-Call

100: Janet Davidson

Occupation: Retired educator with St. Vrain Valley School District. Occupation: Retired educator with St. Vrain Valley School District. What brought you here? What has kept you? I was sent from St. Augustine, Fla., to live on the Longmont Erfert family farm when I was 5 years old. It was a small dairy farm with all the animals and gardens you need to be self-sufficient. They used a team of draft horses to tend the crops and butchered their chickens and hogs when needed. Hard work ethic and community commitment was demonstrated each day. It was taught in each aspect for school and church in Longmont. Longmont was a typical post-war farming community when we were growing up. The small size, warm-hearted, work-hard attitude instilled community spirit we see today. We have encouraged robust interest in lifelong learning through education, arts, music, science, wildlife and Nature. As adults, we were able to establish local charities and important local organizations in the 1960s and 1970s — Meals on Wheels, area seasonal migrant education, Longmont Chorale, Longmont Symphony, repeal “Sunset Law” of racial constraints, El Comité, Longmont OUR Center, special ed curriculum in Longmont Public Schools, adult ed classes.
Lawems1.com

Scott Moore, Esq., on what the law says about mandatory vaccinations

As we head out of the depths of the pandemic and adjust to the “new normal,” the vaccination status of the workforce – in order to protect both coworkers and patients alike – is a major consideration. This week, a judge rejected a lawsuit from Houston hospital workers who had been suspended for not being vaccinated.