Janet E. Jackim, Esq.
Partner and Co-Chair of the Cannabis Practice Group at Zuber Lawler LLP. EDUCATION: Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington, IN) Janet Jackim is particularly well-versed in the cannabis space. She has handled the acquisition of cannabis operations across the nation. She has also represented cannabis clients in relation to cannabis dispensary certificate applications, buyout transactions, business restructuring, and partner dispute resolutions. Ms. Jackim’s cannabis clients include multistate operators, dispensaries, producers, cultivators, investors, lenders, landlords, tenants, and vendors.www.bizjournals.com