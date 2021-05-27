Robert A. Mandel
EDUCATION: University of Michigan Law School, University of Wisconsin – Madison. Robert Mandel has vigilantly represented businesses and entrepreneurs in complex disputes for 27 years. Recognized by Best Lawyers in America© and Southwest Super Lawyers®, his appellate and trial court cases involve a panoply of business, constitutional, and public law issues. Robert’s clients hail from several traditional and emergent industries including Arizona’s cannabis industry. He previously was a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig and a co-founder of Mandel Young, an appellate boutique.www.bizjournals.com