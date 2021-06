Few cars have such a strong following as the Porsche 911. It one of the classic dream cars for most Petrolheads, especially when considering cars like the Porsche 911 GT3, the preferred choice of purists. Add in the factor of high-performance packages to make a Porsche 911 even better than it already is, something Porsche has mastered, and one can imagine the excitement of car enthusiasts (like me!). For the launch of the new “Touring” version of the 911 GT3, Porsche Design has created a special watch; the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 Touring Package.