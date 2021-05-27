Cancel
Eureka, MO

Freshman Legion — Union Post 297 Red vs. Eureka Post 177

By Bill Battle
Washington Missourian
 17 days ago

Union Post 297 Red defeated Eureka Post 177 during the Washington Preseason Tournament third-place game Sunday, May 23.

Missouri StateKTLO

District play continues Monday for baseball in Missouri

High school baseball makes up the local Monday schedule as district play continues in Missouri. Dora will be in Norwood for its first game in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament. After a first round bye, the Falcons will face Winona in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Forsyth will be...
Franklin County, MOWashington Missourian

Parkway West stops Borgia in regular season finale

St. Francis Borgia Regional’s baseball Knights concluded the 2021 regular season Tuesday with an 8-3 setback against Parkway West. Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said the game was a good test for next week’s Class 5 District 5 Tournament. “Parkway West is definitely deserving of their high rankings in the...
Missouri StateKokomo Perspective

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...
Jefferson City, MOWashington Missourian

Area track teams head to postseason meets

For track Classes 3, 4 and 5, the first postseason meters toward Jefferson City begin Saturday. For Classes 1 and 2, it will be the second round of the postseason. Area teams will be spread among four different district meets and one sectional round as they begin or continue their journeys toward the state championships.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

MSHSAA state golf meets tee off Monday morning

A total of 10 area golfers will be headed to three MSHSAA state boys golf meets Monday and Tuesday around the state. Area golfers qualified for the Class 4, Class 3 and Class 2 state meets. Live results will be at mshsaa.org under the golf activity, boys golf championship info...
Eureka, MOWest Newsmagazine

Rockwood robotics rank in state

Two Rockwood high school teams placed at the FIRST Tech Challenge State Robotics Tournament in April. The Eureka High Bosons robotics team won the Control Award and ranked third. The Bosons team members include seniors Andrew Budd, Wes Fransen and Corey King; sophomores Reese Atwood, Luke Boyer, Matt Lozano, Alex Meier, Gus Metz and Henry Thomas; and freshman Adi Parekh.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...