House Reveal: How We Turned Our Backyard into a Northern California-Inspired Oasis

'Takeova is an example of a strong arts community rallying together to keep creating in the face of great loss.'. It’s a late Sunday afternoon in May and some reggae musicians are warming up on a makeshift stage in the backyard of a Dorchester triple decker apartment. A dj spins dancehall and old school reggae in the corner of the yard. Guests in brightly colored Spring style stroll in, some dressed up as if they were going to club on a Saturday night. Patrons sip on Heineken they’ve brought themselves or micro brewed beer they’ve paid for at the makeshift bar on the second floor of the apartment. Other guests gather on picnic tables on the lawn or on tables set up on the balcony, complete with freshly picked flowers in vases that sit on top of linens. In front of the tables on the grass, a full on stage is set up on the lawn. Neighbors peer in from adjacent balconies and driveways, hoping to catch a glimpse or an earful of the uplifting reggae vibes infiltrating the air.