Now that the third act of the Midsummer Island Adventure is live, players can complete their Echoing Conch collection. To be clear, there are no new islands that have popped up in the middle of the ocean. Instead, we’ll simply revisit some of the islands that we’ve been to before. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you find the last few Echoing Conch locations as part of the Echoing Tales event and unlocking Barbara’s costume.