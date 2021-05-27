Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

City of San Luis Obispo Cancels Boil Water Notice

 18 days ago

San Luis Obispo, CA— A boil water notice issued on Tuesday is now canceled. City Utilities Department officials say the tap water is safe to drink or use for cooking and no contaminants were found in any of the samples taken. The City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department, in...

Related
Santa Margarita, CA
The Atascadero News

Trout Creek Bridge Replacement on Highway 58 Begins This Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, east of Santa Margarita, will begin on Thursday, May 20. This project will result in one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary 24/7 traffic signal at this location. All traffic will be required to stop before proceeding through the detour near this construction zone.
Oceano, CA

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
San Luis Obispo, CA

Farmers’ Market reopens in Downtown San Luis Obispo

Bustling voices, the smell of fresh strawberries and the distant sound of live street performers. After more than a year of being closed due to COVID-19 safety regulations, the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market welcomed this experience once more, opening for visitors on Thursday, May 6. The grand re-opening...