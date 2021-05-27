Dying Light 2: Stay Human To Support Cross-Play, Modding, Microtransactions

The parents' guide to what's in this game. As fans get ready for the upcoming release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human in late 2021, Techland is revisiting the original with an outrageous bundle that has an equally outrageous price. The Dying Light Platinum Edition has a platinum retail price tag of $100 and comes packed with the original version of the game, four expansions, and a total of seventeen cosmetic additions that have all been previously released since the game's 2015 debut. While that might seem like a good value at first glance, that value drops considerably once you realize the Dying Light Anniversary Edition, released six months earlier, includes the same base game and four expansion packs (as well as a couple of those cosmetic packs) for less than half the price.