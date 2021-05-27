Cancel
Dying Light 2: Stay Human To Support Cross-Play, Modding, Microtransactions

By Saqib Mansoor
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, as the game was recently discovered to be titled, is finally around the corner. Following several leaks in the past couple of days, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has officially rated Dying Light 2 earlier today. While the rating summary contains nothing out of the ordinary, the mentioned platforms and features do point out some notable confirmations.

