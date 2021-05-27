Shirley Hilliard

⁣"Christianity and the Survival of the West", Revilo P Oliver. I'll tell you the same thing I'll tell anyone. There is a spirit world and there is a hierarchy in it and the devil/demons are not in charge. Demons flee from the name of Jesus(Yahushua) and true worship of him. True Satanists know this and have demons appear before them. If you don't believe me, go play with a Ouija board and let me know how that goes for you......If you don't believe the bible, go get some physical proof. But be prepared to have your mind changed. You have nothing to lose, you're going to hell at this point anyway.