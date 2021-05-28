Local pastor lends voice as a P.A. announcer

Rev. C.F. McDowell III serves as P.A. announcer for a UNC-Charlotte softball game in April. Contributed Photo

As a pastor for First Presbyterian Church in Fairmont, Rev. C.F. McDowell III is used to public speaking and addressing large groups of people.

Those skills have translated across professions as they help the Rockingham resident in his duties as a public address announcer for a variety of collegiate and professional sports teams across the state.

McDowell currently serves a P.A. announcer for UNC-Charlotte soccer, women’s volleyball, softball, basketball and baseball, NC State women’s soccer and as a substitute for Wingate football, basketball and lacrosse. He has also been the P.A. announcer for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Class A affiliate for the Houston Astros, and for a variety of sports at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg previously in his career.

“I really enjoy attending sporting events, and if I am going to attend, why not sit in what I call the ‘best seat in the house?’” McDowell said. “The benefits of sitting in the P.A. chair are that I get to see every play, generally no one can disturb my focus on the game, I get to tell all the fans what happened or is about to happen, I am an integral part of the game and I am often treated to free food and on occasion get to meet and develop relationships with the players, coaches and officials.”

McDowell credits two people for inspiring his passion as a P.A. announcer — his late father and a coach named George McRae.

He said his father began taking him to high school football games when he was just a toddler, and from then on, his father’s passion for sports translated into his own.

“The foundational love of sports he built in me is why I played sports, why I let my three sons to be involved in sports, why I coached them, why I look for opportunities to attend sporting events with them and why I am now involved in sports P.A. announcing,” McDowell said.

McRae was a close friend and mentor to McDowell, as the pair’s relationship began when McDowell became McRae’s pastor at Chadbourn Baptist Church in Columbus County and concluded when McDowell delivered the eulogy at McRae’s funeral in 2018.

While McDowell’s father fostered his love of sports, McRae gave him his first opportunity as a P.A. announcer.

“When I became his pastor, he was a coach at Cerro Gordo Middle School in Columbus County,” McDowell said. “In the fall of 1990, he asked me if I would be the P.A. announcer for his middle school football team. I said yes, and 31 years later, I am truly enjoying the sports P.A. experience given to me first by Coach McRae.”

McDowell also looks to legendary sports announcers like Jim Nantz, Al Michaels, the late Keith Jackson and Kirk Herbstreit for inspiration.

“However, my all-time favorite sports voice is the late Woody Durham, the 40-year ‘voice of the Tar Heels,’” McDowell said. “He was not a P.A. announcer, but he was a sports announcer model and mentor for me. I do not try to imitate him but try to provide the quality he gave behind the mic.”

After announcing at an Optimist Baseball tournament in Laurinburg in 2008, a coach from Raleigh complimented McDowell that he, “sounded more like Woody Durham than Woody does.”

“I will not forget that greatest of all compliments and was joyed to have the opportunity to share that with Mr. Durham at the 100th anniversary celebration of UNC basketball in 2010 at the Dean Dome,” McDowell said.

Both preaching in church and P.A. announcing at sporting events require preparation. When he prepares for games, McDowell said the most vital part of his duties as a P.A. announcer is making sure that he pronounces the names correctly of the players and coaches for both teams.

So typically, the day before a game or the morning before a game, he will review the rosters for both teams, making sure to check with the school’s sports information directors upon arrival at the game site to ensure accurate pronunciation of any unique names.

“Also, it is important to note that my speaking may begin at any point from one hour and 40 minutes prior to the game or 40 minutes before the game, depending on the sport,” McDowell added.

Having grown up a fan of the UNC-Chapel Hill, McDowell said he dreams of one day being the P.A. announcer for a UNC sporting event, particularly a men’s basketball game in the famed Dean Smith Center.

“I came close to getting to announce a UNC game in March of 2020, but as the announcer for the (UNC-Charlotte) 49ers,” McDowell said. “The 49ers’ women’s softball team was scheduled to play the Tar Heels last March, and I had the P.A. assignment for the game. That was the next game on my schedule when the season came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic. Needless, to say, I was very disappointed!”

McDowell doesn’t see himself slowing down anytime soon, for as long as the P.A. announcing opportunities keep coming, he’ll be happy to lend his voice to the proceedings.

“Because of my passion for sports and public speaking/P.A. announcing, my end goal is simply to enjoy any opportunities that may present themselves as long as I can, whether it is continuing with the Charlotte 49ers or other opportunities whether on the youth, high school, college or professional levels,” McDowell said.

