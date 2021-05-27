Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The Bendett's Modern Farmhouse Designed with Minimal Déco and Maximum Style

thebendmag.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pastors of Rock City Church and owners of Coffee Waves in Flour Bluff, Amber and David Bendett have a true love for the Flour Bluff community. So it was no surprise that, when they found the perfect home in the area, they jumped at the opportunity, regardless of the large project that awaited them.

www.thebendmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Minimalism#Farmhouse#Plumbing#Pigs#Rock City Church#White Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Paintings
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, From Unfinished Wood to Tricky IKEA Laminate

The simplest way to update your kitchen cabinets without replacing them is to paint them. The thing is, just because it’s not complicated doesn’t mean it’s cheap. According to HomeAdvisor’s latest 2021 data, it will run you an average of $700, with labor costing between $20 and $50 per hour. The only real way to avoid that expense is to tackle the job yourself.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Dining Tables

The Roche Bobois 'Corail' dining table is an ultra-modern home decor solution for consumers in search of a customizable piece for their living space. The table is the design work of Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisotti, and can be ordered by consumers from home using design software to further enhance the furniture piece. Customers can thus change up the shape and size of the base and customize the weave pattern, while also view the design in real-time.
Interior Designtheenglishhome.co.uk

Five important factors for a bright and coloured kitchen

Aspect, personal preference, and style are all huge factors in deciding any room scheme, but often busy kitchens need a cool atmosphere with an injection of bright colour to energise, what is for many, the heart of the home. Here we share some important factors to remember when constructing a brightly coloured kitchen.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Best Outdoor Decor to Elevate All Your Summer Hangs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. This summer marks the return of something we’ve all been waiting for — entertaining! With more and more people feeling better about hosting friends and loved ones at their homes again, making sure your outdoor space is dressed to the nines is a must. Now, before you get overwhelmed at the thought of redecorating another space this year, sit down, take a breath, and relax — we’ve got your back! Whether you’re looking for simple upgrades like throw pillows and string lights or a complete transformation with some fun, new outdoor furniture (nothing completes an outdoor hang like a great patio chair!), you won’t be short on options. We rounded up 11 pieces of outdoor summer decor you and your guests will love. And remember, if you’re the one attending the party, don’t show up empty-handed — a unique hostess gift goes a long way.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Interior Design Trends Influenced by the Pandemic (Observed by A Mover)

We’re almost past half of 2021 and the pandemic seems to be finally calming down. The past year and a half have significantly changed the way we live our lives and considering the fact that we’ve been confined in our homes for most of it, it’s only normal that it greatly influenced the way we design and decorate our homes.
Gardeninglushome.com

50 Curvy Boardwalks, Natural Wood Garden Path Ideas for Good Feng Shui

Curvy or meandering boardwalks and garden paths are good Feng Shui ideas. Curvy walkways, leading toward a front door or a patio, are proper conductors of chi flow, the energy flow that you can redirect for good Feng Shui. Here is the Lushome collection of wood boardwalks and garden paths that show beautiful curves and turns, beautifully harmonizing outdoor home spaces.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Ten L-shaped kitchens with plenty of countertop space

The latest lookbook in our series exploring kitchen layouts highlights L-shaped kitchens with two work surfaces that meet at 90 degrees. L-shaped kitchens are organised in the shape of the letter L, often fitting into a corner but sometimes with one of the surfaces projecting as a peninsula. In larger...
Home & Gardenhomesandgardens.com

Red kitchen ideas – 10 ways to use this bold shade elegantly

When most of us conjure up an image of red kitchens, we imagine traditional, rustic kitchens with punchy colored cabinetry or contemporary glossy spaces with lipstick red cabinet fronts. And while, of course, you can find beautiful examples of both below, it's worth knowing that red kitchens can span anything from rusty terracotta through to dark cherry – in a whole range of styles.
Interior Designelegantwedding.ca

Incorporating Renaissance Style With Modern Elements

Pretty. Creative. Luxurious. Contemporary. Just a few words to describe this gorgeous modern Renaissance-style shoot captured by Giulia Ciampini Photography and designed by ….. From fresh greenery to gold accents, the rustic vibe is uplifted by modern touches and luxe details. The gorgeous vases pay homage to Roman sculpture, while...
Economydesignboom.com

richard parr's farmyard at the newt sensitively restores historic farmhouses in somerset

In somerset, UK-based practice richard parr associates presents a new vision for hospitality with its newly completed farmyard at the newt. the design team realizes the development as a collection of nine sensitively restored farmyard buildings expressed with a contemporary approach. the concept aims to create a new hospitality space that adds to the development of the leading somerset venue.
Interior Designtheapopkavoice.com

Reworking Your Home in a Minimalist Way

Having spent more and more time in our own homes, especially this past year, we’re starting to reconsider our home design. When you spend a lot of time in a space, you want it to feel clear, comfortable and anything but overwhelming. Many of us live in cluttered environments, filled with belongings and with little space to really kick back and relax. But there are ways to overcome this. One option that you have is to make your home a little more minimalist in design. This will help to declutter, clear up space and make your living environment a whole lot nicer! Here are some steps that you can take to achieve this.
Interior Designgetnews.info

3d Brush Metal Wall Print Crafts | HANDSOME HOME DECOR

Today, more and more people are looking at brushed metal wall art prints. Metal as a print medium lookS amazing when properly done. This is an 47 x 94 brushed aluminum print, HANDSOME HOME DECOR customer already have this set hung right above the sofa at his living room right now. The basics are pretty simple, HANDSOME HOME DECOR print on a 1.5mm thick brushed aluminum panel and mountings also included to make the float-style so the print appears to hover a bit off the wall.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

What Is Scandinavian Style Decor?

Over the years, different interior design trends come and go. In recent years, one design trend that has gained real popularity is Scandinavian style decor. White walls, timber floors, minimalist decor and trendy furniture are all synonymous with the Scandi design aesthetic. Many modern interiors have been heavily influenced by this popular trend, embracing the minimal approach that Scandinavian style decor has become famous for.
Interior Designresidencestyle.com

Where to Look for Design Inspiration

After having looked at the same 4 walls for the past year, you will probably be pretty sick of them by now. Renovating or redecorating your home could be the solution. You may be able to create a whole new look that will make you feel energized and more motivated. Here are different ways to get inspired:
Interior Designarteresting.net

Dark bedrooms – 11 ideas for inky colors and jewel tones

The night is falling, the stars are starting to twinkle, and these dark bedroom ideas will help turn your sleep space into a sanctuary of crepuscular slumber. ‘A dark interiors scheme works in almost every area of the home, but especially well in the bedroom,’ says Nina Tarnowski, Founder, and Designer at Woodchip & Magnolia. ‘It creates a warm, cozy, and inviting space to retreat to at the end of the day.’
Interior Designatoallinks.com

Lavish Interior Design ideas for a Guest Room

Khalil Gibran said, “If it were not for guests all houses would be graves.”. Guests are a blessing of God, and they must be treated as a blessing. While designing a house or renovating it, the importance of a guest room must not be overlooked. Having a separate room specifically for guests allows them to enjoy their stay comfortably without worrying about disturbing others. Villa renovation is incomplete without adding a proper space for your guests who come to spend quality time with you.
Ogunquit, MEBoston Globe

Home design ideas: A bedroom with a loft provides an escape for young sisters

When Annsley McAleer’s clients asked her to devise a scheme for their daughters’ bedroom in their new summer home in Ogunquit, Maine, she knew just what colors to choose. “I knew the girls were at an age where they would be interested in blues and greens, so I showed them different options in this color range,” says the designer, whose own daughters are the same age. The clients did have one request: that McAleer design a loft to run across the top of the room as a cozy escape. “It’s just wide enough for them to go up and read,” McAleer says, “or just get away.”
Home & Gardenfarmforum.net

Parkview's rectangular design brings space to narrow lots

Not only is this contemporary town home eye-catching and spacious, but it also fits neatly on a narrow lot. The Parkview's footprint is perfectly rectangular on its right and rear sides. The left and front are basically rectangular, but varied by a porch, patio, balcony and wall extension, as well as intriguing cantilevered roof lines.