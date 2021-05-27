Leveraged Loan Settlement: Embracing Automation in the European Market
In this month's post we turn our attention to the maturation of the European (LMA) leveraged loan market, exploring themes that have become evident over the past 12 months and highlighting developments to look out for later this year. We observe that, contrary to outdated characterizations, many market participants in the region are embracing innovation, automation and standardization, resulting in great strides towards shorter settlement times. There are many similarities here with the picture we see across our client base globally.ihsmarkit.com