3925 Stratford Rd, Richmond City, VA 23225

Move in ready!!! Come see this well maintained 4-bedroom, 3-bath home, with mother-in-law suite or separate apartment. You’ll love the upgrades throughout including: beautiful hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedrooms, huge recently paved driveway, new flat roof (2021), new appliances (2019), new vinyl siding and windows (2019), new heat pump (2017), and main roof replaced in 2011. Enjoy the great outdoors and entertain on you screened porch or patio. Imagine having someone help pay your mortgage by renting out the basement apartment! Once you see this home, you'll know your search is over. This home won't last long schedule your showing today!!!