The Battle at Exxon Was About More Than Board Seats
It's very rare that corporate proxy elections make front-page news, but the shareholder vote at Exxon (XOM) this week was a notable exception, and for good reason. Against the recommendation of Exxon's own executives, two candidates were elected to the energy giant's board on the pledge that they will push the company away from a business model focused on climate-damaging fossil fuel, and toward a greater focus on renewable energy.