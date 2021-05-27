Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Battle at Exxon Was About More Than Board Seats

By Jackie Cook
morningstar.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s very rare that corporate proxy elections make front-page news, but the shareholder vote at Exxon (XOM) this week was a notable exception, and for good reason. Against the recommendation of Exxon’s own executives, two candidates were elected to the energy giant’s board on the pledge that they will push the company away from a business model focused on climate-damaging fossil fuel, and toward a greater focus on renewable energy.

www.morningstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon#Energy Companies#Renewable Energy#Chevron#Xom#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Industrykfgo.com

More departures from Exxon Mobil’s trading operation -sources

(Reuters) – Traders from Exxon Mobil Corp’s natural gas liquids and gasoline units have left, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in a stream of departures from its downsized trading operations. The departures were part of a recent wave of exits as the U.S. oil producer...
Businessenergycentral.com

Exxon Mobil’s Board Shakeup Could Force Review of Billions in Spending

The recent overhaul of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors could shift billions of dollars in spending and strategy over several years, but any changes likely will take time, analysts and investors say. KEY INSIGHTS. Investors rejected XOM view of a slow transition to lower-carbon fuels - want spending to...
Economyoverpassesforamerica.com

Why Exxon Mobil Is Beating Peers After Losing Its Board Battle

Exxon Mobil’s new board members aren’t even listed on the company’s website yet, however they already seem like giving the inventory a lift. Exxon inventory has thrived since a contentious proxy battle final month resulted in shareholders electing three new directors to the oil large’s board. It has climbed 6% because the day of the vote, greater than shares of rivals like.
Businessnewsverses.com

Activist agency Engine No. 1 claims third Exxon board seat

A 3rd Exxon board seat has been claimed by Engine No. 1, the activist agency that is been focusing on the oil large over its dependence on fossil fuels, the corporate stated in an announcement Wednesday. The announcement, which continues to be primarily based on preliminary outcomes, follows the upstart...
Irving, TXnaturalgasintel.com

Engine No. 1 Takes Another Seat on ExxonMobil Board

Upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1 has captured three board seats at ExxonMobil, in an upset of historic proportions. Shareholders elected nine company nominees but Engine No. 1 has captured three, the Irving, TX-based supermajor announced last week. The annual meeting held late last month had already jolted the investor...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Activists get a seat at Exxon's boardroom table

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A historically bad day for Big Oil could turn into a "watershed moment" in the climate crisis, said Sam Meredith at CNBC. A stunning "confluence of events" last week saw a string of boardroom and courtroom defeats for three oil giants within hours of each other. The first came when a tiny activist hedge fund that has been pushing ExxonMobil to pivot away from fossil fuels managed to unseat at least two board members of the company. The long-shot victory for Engine No. 1, which holds just a 0.02 percent stake in Exxon, was not the only sign of the "waning patience of investors pushing for much faster action" on climate change. Shareholders of Chevron also voted overwhelmingly to "push the company to reduce its carbon footprint." The same day, "a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030." This is "the first time in history a company has been legally obliged to align its policies with the Paris Agreement."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: Exxon board fight wasn't about being woke. It was about poor performance

Big Oil is used to severe scoldings from government agencies or environmental activists, but the latest reprimand came from its own shareholders. The recent vote to oust three Exxon Mobil directors was remarkable. A small hedge fund, owning just 0.02% of the oil giant’s shares, managed to win over giant institutional investors with its argument that Exxon Mobil was responding too slowly to the challenges posed by climate change.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Activist Investors Take 3rd Seat on Exxon Board

Activist investors have secured a third seat on the ExxonMobil board of directors, according to preliminary results released by the company Wednesday. Engine No. 1, a small, activist hedge fund that has pressured Exxon on its climate impact, put forward four nominees, three of which have been elected. While Engine No. 1 has only a 0.02% stake in Exxon, it gained support from other financial institutions unhappy with Exxon’s climate strategy. The newest board member, Alexander Karsner, has a strong environmental record and experience working in the renewable energy field.
BusinessAgriculture Online

New Exxon board member Hietala brings business transformation experience

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil's newly elected board member Kaisa Hietala says her work at Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste makes her more than just a champion of biofuels, she also has experience transforming a business. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 led a shareholder revolt last...
Energy Industrymadison

Bloomberg News: Big oil finds the climate has changed

Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world’s biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the United States, shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp. overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm’s transition away from fossil fuels. At the same...
Businessinvezz.com

Engine No. 1 expands its board presence at Exxon

Engine No. 1 has won the third seat on Exxon's Board. Engine No. 1 has been pressuring Exxon to embrace a faster transition to a low-carbon future. The activist firm received the backing of some well-known investment management and proxy advisory firms. The activist investment firm Engine No. 1 has...
Environmentava360.com

Hydrogen for Climate | Climate Breakthroughs 2021

Green hydrogen is expected to play a key role in the decarbonization of energy, industry, and transport by 2050. For this transition to succeed, actors from across the value chain will need to mobilize to make green hydrogen cost-competitive and reach the 2$/kg threshold that will unlock finance and investment at scale.This session will explore how the key challenges in moving towards a clean hydrogen economy can be overcome through a joint and coordinated mobilization of industry, finance, and policymakers in pursuit of the critical breakthrough of 25GW green hydrogen capacity deployed by 2026.
Industrykitco.com

Why ESG investors are endangering the Energy Transition

So, before I get deluged with hate mail I should emphasise that I help run an ESG fund. I believe that ESG is important and that industries should be run with ESG at the forefront. The issue I have is that many ESG investors are extremely black and white with their attitude to primary industries and this is becoming a problem.
Environmentnaturalgasintel.com

Permian Midstreamer EagleClaw Shooting for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Houston-based EagleClaw Midstream LLC has joined its midstream peers in announcing plans to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. “We are grateful to have incredibly talented and committed employees, suppliers and customers who all share our vision of working together to collectively stem the impacts of climate change for future generations,” CEO Jamie Welch said.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Why clean energy transitions must be for the many, not the few

As we ramp up the transition to clean energy, we must ensure we do so equitably. There is a widening gap in energy spending between developed and developing economies. Clean energy investments in developing countries must be increased sevenfold to meet the Paris targets. All the evidence points in one...
Energy Industrygeographydirections.com

From the courtroom to the boardroom: Reflections on the ‘new’ climate activism

The global oil and gas industry has been gradually recovering from the Covid-19-induced devastation, but in late May it was rocked again by a series of landmark events. In May, the Hague District Court in the Netherlands ordered Royal Dutch Shell, one of the world’s largest oil majors, to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent in 2030 (by 2019 levels). It is the first time ever that a fossil fuel company has been ordered to achieve specific climate targets, treating it more like a country than a corporation. Since then, Shell CEO, Ben van Beurden, has announced that the company will “rise to the challenge” and accelerate its transition strategy in light of the court ruling. Shell is now considering a (partial) sale of its assets in the Permian Basin, the largest US oil field, where its holdings accounted for around 6 percent of the company’s total oil and gas output last year.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

IRENA and UN to advance renewable energy usage in peacekeeping

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations (UN) to advance the use of renewable energy in peacekeeping missions and their host countries. The two organisations will work with countries that host UN peacekeeping operations to identify policy, regulatory and technical measures...