The McKinney Fire Department hosted its last clinic on June 16 after about two months of community outreach to increase vaccine distribution. Although the city phased out vaccinations at the McKinney ISD Stadium in April, the fire department kept up inoculations by pivoting to high-risk, underserved individuals. Since operations at the stadium ended, firefighters have vaccinated 1,300 people, according to a news release from the city of McKinney.