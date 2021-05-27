Opinion: Commentary: Keep History from Repeating Itself

So traumatizing were the colonists’ experiences with King George as a strong executive that the Declaration of Independence is filled with grievances against him, and the writers of the first state constitution in Virginia limited the governor’s term to one year with a maximum of three terms. It was not until 1830 that the governor was granted a four-year term but as it remains today with a limit of one term, although a governor can run for a second term after being out of office for four years. Historically, governors who run successfully for a second term after having been out of office for a term have had a less than positive impact on the state’s history.