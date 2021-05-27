CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd to open 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By TheEditor
wirenewsfax.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the coronavirus-compliant audience will also include first responders and frontline workers. Ariana Grande is set to make her first on-stage look as a married woman when she joins The Weeknd to open the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards reside from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday...

www.wirenewsfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Ariana Grande mocks her own enunciation

Ariana Grande joked her singing “sounds like another language”. The 28-year-old pop star – who is a coach on ‘The Voice US’ – criticised her own vocals while she was helping contestants Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel alongside guest mentor Kristen Chenoweth, who suggested the singers work on enunciating the words.
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

Ariana Grande Breaks Down In Tears On ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande broke down in tears after eliminating her first contestant on music talent show The Voice US. The 28-year-old singer had her first night of battle rounds on Monday’s episode of the show, where she had to eliminate a contestant from her team for the very first time. Grande,...
MUSIC
Vulture

The Voice’s Country Music Had Ariana Grande Ready to ‘Start Yeehaw-ing’

Country era incoming? After a twangy duet impressed her on NBC’s The Voice, Ariana Grande declared that she was about “to start yeehaw-ing up in here.” The pop singer and season-21 judge called Carson Peters and Clint Sherman’s battle performance of Vince Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slipping Away” one of her favorites so far. “Our country girl, Ariana,” John Legend quipped. But Grande (and her appropriately fringed outfit) was serious about the yeehaw-ing! She explained that she’s been influenced by her fellow judges Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and all the “amazing country music” that’s been featured on the show. To the amusement of his co-workers, Legend interrupted to remind her that he also does country. “I’m sorry, I forgot to mention Johnny ‘Yeehaw’ Legend,” Grande said, correcting herself. She recently featured on a track on Clarkson’s Christmas album, so who knows? Maybe this convo is a sign of a cute country collab with one of her Voice judges in the future. You know, something that would really put the “aw” in “yeehaw.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
John Sykes
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Elton John
energy941.com

Ariana Grande Faces A Dilemma On ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande is finding that being a judge on The Voice is tough, especially when there are two talented people she must decide between. On Tuesday evening’s episode Grande’s teammates Katherine Ann Mohler and Vaughn Mugol went head to head singing Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s hit, “Dilemma.”. John Legend was...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 43

Ariana Grande teams up with BetterHelp to give away $5 million in therapy

YORK, Pa. — Popular singer Arianna Grade announced today in a social media post that she was teaming up with a company to give away up to $5 million in free therapy. Grande says she's working with the online therapy service "BetterHelp" in hopes of acknowledging the "very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources."
YORK, PA
at40.com

2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: See The Full List of Nominees

Millions of people have been listening all year long, and now, their favorite podcasts are about to be celebrated during the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards are returning to the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles on January 13th, 2022, and will honor the very best in podcasting throughout 2021, and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry. Podcasting saw a huge surge, not only in listening, but also in podcast creation throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic — over 160 million people have listened to a podcast this year alone.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Iheart Music#Live Music#The Dolby Theatre#Fox#Usher#Iheartmedia#Fox News
imdb.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date Night

Fans recently got a rare pov of Ariana Grande with husband Dalton Gomez. The "thank u, next" singer and her other half were photographed leaving Dave Chappelle's show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 6. For the late-night outing, Ariana stepped out wearing a cream-colored button-down shirt with a pair of denim. The performer completed her outfit with white boots and a small shoulder bag. As for Dalton, the real estate broker donned a white graphic T-shirt paired with a black jacket. Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, was also in attendance for the fun-filled night and was seen leaving with the newlyweds. The couple's rare date night out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Refuses to Part Ways With Singers from ‘The Voice’ Battle Round

Ariana Grande chose Katie Rae Mortimer as the winner of the first The Voice battle between she and Bella DeNapoli. Although Grande crowned her winner, she decided that she couldn’t possibly get rid of Bella just yet. Grande shocked the other coaches and audience when she used her save after bawling her eyes out over their performance.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Try Not to Get Chills Watching This Team Ariana Grande Battle on The Voice

Let the Battle Rounds continue! Sister trio KCK3 is facing off against 20-year-old Florida singer Ryleigh Plank on tonight's all-new episode of The Voice, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, coach Ariana Grande is going to have a tough time picking a winner. As fans of the NBC competition series may recall, KCK3 first caught Ariana's eye when the three sisters—Kyla, Chelsea and Kaitlynn—had the guts to perform her own song "No Tears Left to Cry" during the Blind Auditions. As for Ryleigh, she wowed Ariana (and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson!) with a breathtaking rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone." In the below preview, the contestants are competing while...
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

Where to find Ariana Grande in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Music icon Ariana Grande has once again arrived into the world of Fortnite. This time around, she will be aiding in the search for the Caretaker — a beast that won’t be too hard to track thanks to the Monster Hunter challenges Ariana gives you. Firstly, you’ll need to figure...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
movin925.com

New music roundup: The Weeknd, Christina Aguilera and more

The Weeknd has teamed up with reunited house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia on the new track “Moth to a Flame,” out today. The group tells Apple Music the collaboration came to be because they were mutual fans of each other. “When you vibe with somebody and you appreciate their...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy