This New Fund Could Upend the CEF World

Icelandair Group (“the Company”) and Bain Capital have today, 23 June 2021, reached a binding agreement whereby Bain Capital will subscribe to total of 5,659,094,470 new shares (the „New Shares“) in Icelandair Group at a price of ISK 1.43 per share for a total consideration of ISK 8,092,505,092 (equivalent to USD 66.1 million). The transaction corresponds to a 16.6% stake in the Company once the New Shares have been issued. The agreement is subject to the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting agreeing to the transaction and thereby waiving shareholders’ pre-emptive rights to the New Shares. The agreement is further conditioned upon the election of Bain Capital’s representative to the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company expects to call a Shareholders’ Meeting on 23 July 2021. Úlfar Steindórsson will step down as a board member from the date of the shareholders’ meeting subject to approval of the transaction. The New Shares are subject to a 180-day lock-up period that will commence on the date of the New Shares being admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.