Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Guest Opinion: Utahns must unite in stamping out racism

By Nelson Abbott
Daily Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, I toured a plantation just outside New Orleans. The walk up to the plantation was spectacular. Massive oak trees overhung a magnificent walkway to an astonishing mansion. Our tour started, not at the magnificent building but in the small wooden slave-quarters tucked behind the mansion, almost...

www.heraldextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Vouchers#Affordable Housing#Utahns#The Utah Legislature#House#Democrats#The House Chamber#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
U.K.Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Once again, an epidemic of 'othering'

If you were to credit a single individual with defeating Hitler, it wouldn’t be a statesman or a general. It would be a British mathematician — Alan Turing. Turing figured out how to beat Enigma, the machine that used over 150 trillion possibilities to change German military codes every eight hours. Turing’s breakthrough gave the Allies access to information that led to victories on land and at sea. Indeed, since outwitting Enigma was what secured the Atlantic, Turing made D-Day itself possible.
Congress & Courtstheridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: CT Republicans would whitewash racism history in schools

Legislation championed this week by state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, and supported by every one of his Republican colleagues attempted to curtail the teaching of “divisive concepts” in our K-12 schools. The concept they find most divisive is the notion that America has been, throughout its history, “fundamentally racist.” They recognize that slavery existed but refuse to acknowledge the idea of “systemic racism.”
Georgia StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Jeannette Rankin deserves recognition — on a quarter

Jeannette Rankin was born in Missoula 141 years ago on June 11, 1880. While many of us are familiar with her political history and votes for peace during both world wars, there is much more to her story. A woman of great conviction and courage, Rankin observed life at the turn of the last century with a deep sense of empathy for the women, children and families who lived in poverty and without legal protections. After graduating from the University of Montana, her experiences and observations from Boston to Seattle and beyond inspired her to take direct action for a more just society. Ultimately, her commitment to humanity and equality helped shape our democracy and continues to make a tangible impact.
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Opinion | Kim McGahey: Voters must demand transparency

The three-horned beast of politics is hypocrisy, dependency and transparency. Whenever you see those three faults together, you know you are being manipulated, indoctrinated or obligated. Unfortunately, we see these tactics all too often in today’s poisonous local political arena as the party in power uses them to retain power and control.
Beauty & Fashionprincewilliamtimes.com

GUEST OPINION: "Did somebody say Juneteenth?'

I remember the very first time I heard the word Juneteenth. I was 13, fresh out of school on summer vacation, 400 miles north in my cousin Missy’s room in Buffalo, New York, where my father was raised. . As any child or grandchild or great grandchild of the Great Migration...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Guest opinion: This is how Utah survives the drought — now and in the future

You’ve seen the photos of low water levels and heard the warnings to reduce water use, and it’s true: this year is one of the worst drought seasons Utah has seen in recorded history. An immediate change in behavior is necessary for this summer, and now more than ever, we can agree that everyone must consider reducing how much water we use. Our current consumption rate is unsustainable.
Societyvtcng.com

To overcome racism, America must address sins

As one of a few black clergy-people in Vermont I have been asked to say a few words about Juneteenth, a day that commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed from captivity. In many ways this represented a transition in our country. It was...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Protecting Dreamers is the right thing to do

In Matthew Chapter 25, we are reminded of the holiness of caring for others: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” For about 700,000 young people across the country, the United States of America is the shining city on the hill that invited them in and has been their home for most of their lives. Many of these aptly named “Dreamers” have never known a home outside of America, and it is far past time for Congress to enact a permanent pathway to citizenship.
U.S. PoliticsBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Stark differences between parties on redistricting

This April, Montana became the first state in history to gain back a Congressional seat that we lost in a previous redistricting process, giving Montana a unique opportunity to double our representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Given the seriousness of drawing our newly given second Congressional district, the Montana Republican Party organized a redistricting committee to advise, engage, and monitor the Commission’s process.
Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: A question from the point of despair — ‘Was it worth it?’

If the author of the political cartoon in today's newspaper (June 7), intended to generate reaction, he was successful. I usually look at the cartoon and react in one way or another, but this one triggered every emotion in my whole being, including rage, disappointment and hopelessness. Equating our American...
Societyaft

AFT launches campaign to ‘stamp out racism’

Imagine a world without racism. Now gather up some tools and put in the work to get us there. That’s what the AFT is doing with its new campaign, “Stamping Out Racism and Hate.” Launched with partners the NAACP and First Book, the campaign aims to make sure every student has an actively anti-racist, safe and welcoming learning environment, and it will give educators the resources they need to help create it.
Pennsylvania StateWaynesboro Record-Herald

Guest Opinion: Improving Pa. elections through access, security, modernization

The Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act, approved in committee just recently, vastly improves Pennsylvania’s election process that the last few election cycles prove are ripe with problems, some of which disenfranchise voters. The Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act is the result of much input through 10 House State Government Committee...
U.S. PoliticsArgus Press

Republicans pander to racist elements in country

If the nation needed any further evidence of the Republican Senate minority’s pandering to the “Jan. 6” mob, it is their refusal to embrace uniform, federal standards for access to the ballot — the sole objective of the “For the People” act now before Congress. While rushing to be seen...
Presidential ElectionReal News Network

The coordinated assault on voting rights is ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.
Politicstheintell.com

Guest Opinion: We're entitled to equality, but not to equity

I am not a historian, but I am well read on the Constitution and the Founding Fathers. These gentlemen were committed to creating a unique form of government having studied all previous arrangements throughout history. They obviously wanted no form of dictatorship because they were all about freedom. These Founding...
Societychesterfieldobserver.com

Letters: Rooting out hate, racism, starts at home

The best example we can give our children is living out our teachings right in front of them. If hate, for example, has a home in your DNA, is it not understood that a child exposed to this hate would reiterate the same behavior? The idea is kind of like a sports team or favorite pastime, we root for who our parents root for when we were children. We enjoy hiking as adults because our parents took us hiking as kids. We, as a country, have taken ourselves back to a very unpleasant era with our hate and biases toward one another today.
Doylestown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Pride in the face of hatred

On Saturday June 19 I attended the Doylestown Pride Event at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and joined numerous others of all skin hues, body types, gender identities and sexual orientations, in celebrating the right to love by singing, dancing and hugging (yes, this Hugmobster Armed With Love was back out there, fully vaccinated, embracing other willing humans).