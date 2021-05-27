Guest Opinion: Utahns must unite in stamping out racism

In Matthew Chapter 25, we are reminded of the holiness of caring for others: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” For about 700,000 young people across the country, the United States of America is the shining city on the hill that invited them in and has been their home for most of their lives. Many of these aptly named “Dreamers” have never known a home outside of America, and it is far past time for Congress to enact a permanent pathway to citizenship.