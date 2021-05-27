Senior Scientist, Immunosuppression – Pfizer – La Jolla, CA

La Jolla in California boasts of its beautiful beaches and the wide variety of outdoor activities for every age. Do you want to watch wildlife, swim in pristine or dog-friendly beaches, go hiking, visit museums, or shop in fancy boutiques? Then book a ticket to La Jolla! You might be thinking about food. What can I eat in La Jolla? Although they boast of a large number of waterfront and award-winning restaurants, in this article we decided to go Mexican. If you’re craving Mexican delicacies like us, keep reading for the top 10 most popular Mexican restaurants in La Jolla, California, listed with prices, menu suggestions, addresses, and more. Sounds yummy? Check them out!