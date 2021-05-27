How to Beat Boredom As a Pre Teen Girl

When a young woman reaches any level of success, she is, at best, met with skepticism; at worst, there’s a deluge of harsh criticism from detractors eager to discredit her hard work by shifting focus onto her looks, her connections, or her shortcomings. Olivia Rodrigo’s recent rise to—or rather, burst into—fame took a slightly different route: Climbing the charts overnight in early 2021, the teen Disney star’s debut single, “driver’s license,” broke Spotify’s record for most-streamed song in a single week and spent two months at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Prior to the breakout success of “driver’s license,” Rodrigo was best known for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In April, her follow-up, “deja vu,” eased its way into our cars and onto our lips. Now, the arrival of warmer weather and the recent release of the angsty hit “good 4 u” and her debut album SOUR cements the fact that Rodrigo isn’t going anywhere.