Earthing in on a site with interior and exterior spaces, steel frame buildings and animals

Sanctuary rooms: spaces to restore calm and reclaim wellness after life’s hard working days and hectic schedules. Goodbye Men’s Dens and She Shacks, hello Pet Suite. I’d be remiss if I did not bring this one front and center considering the amount of “COVID dogs” that joined families last year. The creation of multifunctional spaces, functional being the operative word, have become incredibly popular and appreciated by homeowners. These spaces are places where functionality is king, but aesthetic is the crown. The room can include grooming stations, pet supply storage and if possible, cubbies for our four-legged friends to comfortably relax.
Comments / 0