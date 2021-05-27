Earthing in on a site with interior and exterior spaces, steel frame buildings and animals

I had a strange fault presented to me today. The house R.C.D. had tripped off. The cause was a leaking central heating pump that had let some water drip onto a 2 port valve. The water had gone inside the enclosure of the valve. The micro switch was located at the bottom of the metal enclosure. One of the micro-switche's terminals had a maker's plastic tape over it, factory installed to prevent the terminal touching the inside of the enclosure. A high point of the soldered terminal wire was in close contact with the plastic insulation and seemed to have caused a hole to appear in the plastic insulation tape thus creating a L. to E. short circuit. I can not be sure if the water was a contributing factor in the short.

