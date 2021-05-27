Cancel
Country Risk Premiums Quarterly: Q2 2021

ihsmarkit.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Q2 2021 update of the Country Risk Investment Model (CRIM) Q2 2021 showed a decline in the potential costs over a project's lifecycle (development, production, and incomes phases) that are associated with the risks of infrastructure disruption and contract enforcement: costs reduced on average across all countries and sectors by USD1.32 million, USD0.31 million, and USD0.23 million, respectively. Still, state contract alteration risks deteriorated globally, increasing potential losses by USD0.63 million on average. The largest reductions in our overall Country Risk Premiums (CRPs) - the additional rate of return require to adjust for country risk - were concentrated in the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. Conversely, CRPs in the Asia-Pacific region worsened considerably, with risk-adjusted premiums increasing by just under 16 percentage points on average, primarily driven by an increase in strike and protest risks.

ihsmarkit.com
