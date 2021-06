Most of us can remember where we were when we saw Michael Jordan jump on top of the score table, five fingers raised in the air signifying that once again he'd taken his team to victory. Many of us can recall the pride we felt watching the Williams sisters, individually and as a unit, change the world of tennis. Will we ever forget Tiger Woods, in his red shirt and Nike hat, pumping his fist after winning his first Masters? Or seeing Kobe Bryant score 81 points in a regulation game of basketball?