Chesterfield, VA

5224 Summerleaf Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23234

Richmond.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this cute, tri-level home, located on 0.22 acres of flat land on a quiet street! This house boasts an open concept with a large living area that connects directly to the bright eat-in kitchen. On the upper level, you will find three bedrooms and one full bathroom. On the lower level you are greeted by a large bedroom with the laundry area directly off of it. The laundry area also houses room and plumbing for a second bathroom to be added. Additional amenities include new siding, a spacious back deck, large bedrooms, and plenty of space for living and entertaining needs. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity!

