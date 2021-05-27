Bullpen nearly perfect as RailRiders earn two wins against Buffalo

Three big hits. Nine scoreless innings from the bullpen. And two more wins for the RailRiders. Down two runs and facing the possibility of a three-game losing skid when rain suspended Wednesday night’s game against Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre came back on Thursday to beat the Bisons 4-2 in the resumed game before throwing a one-hitter to win the seven-inning nightcap 3-2 at PNC Field. The first-place RailRiders (15-6) didn’t need to long to regroup after play resumed Thursday with Buffalo leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth. Zack Zehner got things going in the bottom of the fifth, roping a double to left on the first pitch of the inning. After Max McDowell was plunked, Andrew Velazquez stepped in and drove in both runners with a double of his own to tie the game. Two batters later, Hoy Park came through with his first career Triple-A home run, taking Buffalo’s Nate Pearson deep to right for a 4-2 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen made it stand up with six superb innings of one-hit ball without allowing a walk. Adam Warren took over on the mound to open Thursday’s play and went three innings for the win, striking out three. Braden Bristo also struck out three without giving up a hit in two innings. Buffalo’s lone hit in the final six innings of the first game came on an infield single with one out in the ninth. But closer Luis Garcia erased the lead runner on a groundout and then struck out Dilson Herrera to end the game and pick up his sixth save. Both Velazquez and Park made athletic diving catches to rob the Bisons of hits to preserve the lead in the opener. The nightcap saw Buffalo jump out to a quick lead as the second batter of the game, Christian Colon, hit a solo shot off of RailRiders starter Brian Keller. It was the only hit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre allowed in the seven-inning affair. Socrates Brito answered in a big way in the home half of the first, however, hammering his third home run of the season over the fence in right to score all three of the RailRiders’ runs for the game. Park opened the frame with a walk and Thomas Milone added a double before the homer. Keller hit a particularly rough spot in the top of the fourth, walking four straight batters after retiring the leadoff man to drive in a run. But the right-hander managed to escape with a 3-2 lead by getting Richard Urena and Juan Graterol to both fly out to right. Sal Romano got the win and Nick Goody picked up the save over the next three innings with neither reliever surrendering a hit or a walk. The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Moosic.