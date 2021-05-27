Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen nearly perfect as RailRiders earn two wins against Buffalo

By Times Leader
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xICA_0aEBg3rY00 Three big hits. Nine scoreless innings from the bullpen. And two more wins for the RailRiders. Down two runs and facing the possibility of a three-game losing skid when rain suspended Wednesday night’s game against Buffalo, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre came back on Thursday to beat the Bisons 4-2 in the resumed game before throwing a one-hitter to win the seven-inning nightcap 3-2 at PNC Field. The first-place RailRiders (15-6) didn’t need to long to regroup after play resumed Thursday with Buffalo leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth. Zack Zehner got things going in the bottom of the fifth, roping a double to left on the first pitch of the inning. After Max McDowell was plunked, Andrew Velazquez stepped in and drove in both runners with a double of his own to tie the game. Two batters later, Hoy Park came through with his first career Triple-A home run, taking Buffalo’s Nate Pearson deep to right for a 4-2 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen made it stand up with six superb innings of one-hit ball without allowing a walk. Adam Warren took over on the mound to open Thursday’s play and went three innings for the win, striking out three. Braden Bristo also struck out three without giving up a hit in two innings. Buffalo’s lone hit in the final six innings of the first game came on an infield single with one out in the ninth. But closer Luis Garcia erased the lead runner on a groundout and then struck out Dilson Herrera to end the game and pick up his sixth save. Both Velazquez and Park made athletic diving catches to rob the Bisons of hits to preserve the lead in the opener. The nightcap saw Buffalo jump out to a quick lead as the second batter of the game, Christian Colon, hit a solo shot off of RailRiders starter Brian Keller. It was the only hit Scranton/Wilkes-Barre allowed in the seven-inning affair. Socrates Brito answered in a big way in the home half of the first, however, hammering his third home run of the season over the fence in right to score all three of the RailRiders’ runs for the game. Park opened the frame with a walk and Thomas Milone added a double before the homer. Keller hit a particularly rough spot in the top of the fourth, walking four straight batters after retiring the leadoff man to drive in a run. But the right-hander managed to escape with a 3-2 lead by getting Richard Urena and Juan Graterol to both fly out to right. Sal Romano got the win and Nick Goody picked up the save over the next three innings with neither reliever surrendering a hit or a walk. The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Moosic.
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Goody
Person
Dilson Herrera
Person
Juan Graterol
Person
Sal Romano
Person
Socrates Brito
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Nate Pearson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Jump#Pnc Park#Bullpen#Railriders#Scranton Wilkes Barre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballantelopecountynews.com

Neligh Youth Teams Win Two Out Of Three Against Wausa

Three Neligh youth baseball teams were in action at home last night against Wausa where they took two out of three games. In the first game of the night, the Neligh 8U took down the visiting Vikings 15-13. The Neligh 10U B team fell to Wausa 5-3 while the A...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Bullpen squanders win

Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings, picking up a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit. Keuchel cruised through his six innings and left the game with a 7-2 lead after just 80 pitches. Chicago's 2020 bullpen could have held that lead, but the bullpen has not been the same in 2021. Codi Heuer and Evan Marshall conspired to give up six runs in the top of the seventh inning, negating what would have been Keuchel's fifth win. The left-hander is on schedule for his next start Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ bullpen has come through in a big way against Tampa Bay

After dropping the first contest of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees were 5.5 games behind their foes, still the leaders in the American League East division to this day. Now, after taking the last two contests, the Bombers are much closer, 3.5 games behind, and can close the gap even more if they come out on top Thursday.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Bullpen boosts Express to win over Chihuahuas 6-4

The Round Rock Express defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4 Friday at Dell Diamond. The Chihuahuas fell behind 4-1 in the first inning before tying the game in the top of the second on Pedro Florimón’s three-run home run. Round Rock scored once in the sixth and once in the seventh to go ahead.
MLBchatsports.com

Hot Bats, Stout Bullpen Help Bucs Win Second Straight

Duane Underwood Jr. and Chris Stratton preserved the win out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, while Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes combined for five RBIs to help push the Bucs past the Marlins, 9-2, at PNC Park. Hayes led off the game’s scoring with a...
MLBlindyssports.com

Phillies go for series win; Nationals eye bullpen game

The Philadelphia Phillies have received just enough pitching and offense to split the first two games in their series with the visiting Washington Nationals. On Saturday, the Phillies used a strong bullpen performance and a big home run from Andrew McCutchen to win 5-2 despite getting only six hits. On...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bullpen Sets the Tone in Blowout Win Against the Marlins

Derek Shelton had to go to the bullpen early on Friday night and the ‘pen responded by being the tone setters in a blowout victory for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following a woeful 6-20 stretch the Pittsburgh Pirates may be starting to right the ship. Friday night the Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 9-2, taking a 2-0 series lead in their four-game weekend series against the Marlins at PNC Park.
MLBsemoball.com

Marquez, bullpen propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Athletics

DENVER (AP) -- Sometimes, German Marquez tends to work too fast. Other times, too slow. In this game, his tempo was just right. A more measured Marquez pitched six effective innings to help the Colorado Rockies avoid a three-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
NHLPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Sabres Win The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery

The Buffalo Sabres have not had a good past decade. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2011 and have finished dead-last in the NHL standings multiple times since then, including 2020-2021. The Sabres struggled in all facets of the game, especially defensively and goaltending. Captain Jack Eichel was injured most...
nny360.com

High school sports: Heuvelton’s Johnson throws five-inning perfect game in win against Harrisville

HEUVELTON — Chasity Johnson spun a five-inning perfect game over Harrisville and Bri Grant and Rylie Hale hurled gems as Hermon-DeKalb swept Morristown in a doubleheader in Wednesday’s NAC West Girls Softball action. The Bulldogs (9-1) continued their drive for the NAC West title with a 17-0 win over Harrisville and H-D gained momentum for the Section 10 Class D Tournament with wins of 14-1 and 23-3. The other NAC West game saw Edwards-Knox down Lisbon 17-9 and in the NAC East Madrid-Waddington outscored Parishville-Hopkinton 20-16 and Chateaugay dropped Tupper Lake 28-1.
BaseballSun-Gazette

Loyalsock wins thriller against Central Columbia to earn District 4 Class AAA title

Most Loyalsock players have been competing together since they first started learning the game as young kids. They have experienced the ups and downs together. And when Cassie Gee drilled the hit of her life into left field Saturday evening, they celebrated their greatest high yet. Whenever times grew tough, players bonded closer together and, together, they became district champions.
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets rally for win against Buffalo, 7-6

The Syracuse Mets used their bats to storm back from a three-run deficit and defeat the Buffalo Bisons, 7-6, on Saturday night at ARM & HAMMER Park. Quinn Brodey hit a go-ahead three-run home run for the Mets, and the bullpen pitched three perfect innings to secure the win. Syracuse...
MLBeopsports.com

Girardi, Bullpen Nearly Cost Phillies a Win

Girardi, the bullpen nearly cost the Phillies a win. Zach Wheeler was pitching a gem going 8 innings allowing only four hits. No runs or walks and striking out 12 but Manager “Analytics” Girardi opted to pull him from the 1-0 Phillies lead. To the Action. Odubel Herrera should have...
BaseballScranton Times

Park, Amburgey star again as RailRiders earn split

MOOSIC — They were the story again, as they have been most every day on this homestand. A big hit for Trey Amburgey. Another for Hoy Park. Seems like a broken record, but excuse the RailRiders if they like the sound. The RailRiders’ red-hot sluggers helped build an early lead,...
Union City, PAMeadville Tribune

Tingley nearly perfect; Bears blank Warriors

STRATTANVILLE — Union City’s revenge tour continues. Abby Tingley retired 20 straight and allowed just one hit to lead the Bears to a 9-0 win over Moniteau on Monday in a PIAA Class 2A first round softball game at Clarion-Limestone High School. Tingley had a perfect game through 62/3 innings...