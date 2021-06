I went golfing with my wife and son and started out with a pretty fantastic front nine (3 birdies, definitely not common for me!) and joked with my wife that it would be amazing if I hit a hole in one with them watching. Sure enough, hole #17 at Johnson Ranch Golf Club in San Tan Valley, AZ, I hit a soft 5w and dunked a 180yd HOLE IN ONE!! None of us saw it drop in, but sure enough when we got up to the pin there it was!! This is my THIRD, and all with different series Titleist golf balls!!