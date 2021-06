The state is currently under lockdown till June 7, and there are speculations about it being extended. Amid speculation about the extension of the lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus cases have not completely come under control and that cases are still high in rural areas. However, he indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday. The state is currently under lockdown till June 7 and there are speculations about it being extended.