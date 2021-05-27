Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Confirmation of Christine Wormuth as Secretary of the Army
“Throughout her trailblazing career, Christine Wormuth has dedicated herself to advancing and protecting the national security interests of the American people. Through a series of high-level assignments – to include duty as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Force Development – she has informed and led some of the most consequential decisions and operations critical to our defense, from the counter-ISIS campaign to the rebalance to Asia. Christine’s leadership, vision and deep expertise will be essential as we focus our attention on new threats and new challenges confronting our military. I am confident she will ensure the United States Army is ready to meet those challenges.www.defense.gov