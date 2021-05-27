Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Confirmation of Christine Wormuth as Secretary of the Army

defense.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Throughout her trailblazing career, Christine Wormuth has dedicated herself to advancing and protecting the national security interests of the American people. Through a series of high-level assignments – to include duty as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Force Development – she has informed and led some of the most consequential decisions and operations critical to our defense, from the counter-ISIS campaign to the rebalance to Asia. Christine’s leadership, vision and deep expertise will be essential as we focus our attention on new threats and new challenges confronting our military. I am confident she will ensure the United States Army is ready to meet those challenges.

www.defense.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Defense#Isis#American#Defense For Strategy#Force Development#The United States Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Army
Related
Militarydefense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Participation in the 8th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met virtually with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) counterparts, along with counterparts from the other ASEAN Dialogue Partners, at the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus, June 15, 2021. In his remarks, Secretary Austin articulated the Administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the importance of allies and partners, shared principles, and multilateral approaches to security challenges, including pandemic assistance. He also highlighted unlawful PRC behavior in the South China Sea and called on Myanmar’s military to change course.
MilitaryDVIDS

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE AND JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN TESTIFY ON THE FY 2022 DOD BUDGET

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the Defense Department budget request for fiscal year 2022 during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, June 10, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseDVIDS

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SPEAKS AT PENTAGON LGBTQ EVENT

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Air Force Maj. Gen. Leah G. Lauderback, director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the Space Force; and Navy Lt. Kristopher Moore deliver remarks at the 10th Annual LGBTQ Pride event at the Pentagon, June 9, 2021.
MilitaryFairbanks Daily News-Miner

From the 25th Secretary of the Army

Late last week, I had the great honor of being sworn in as your 25th Secretary of the Army. As I watched the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington on Memorial Day, I reflected on what a distinct privilege it is to lead the finest men and women that our great Nation has to offer. It is truly humbling to represent the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families that make up the world’s greatest land fighting force.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

New Army secretary sends first message to the force

Newly confirmed Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth released her first message to the force Tuesday, saying that quality of life initiatives and personnel issues will remain a priority. The first woman to hold the top civilian Army role also promised to usher along the Army’s modernization efforts, which have...
Fort Hood, TXfox44news.com

New Secretary of the Army visits Fort Hood, meets with enlisted personnel

New Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth made her first visit to a major U.S. Army installation since assuming her duties at Fort Hood Thursday. Wormuth visited Fort Hood to receive updates on III Corps’ “People First” initiatives, meet with junior enlisted Soldiers, tour barracks, family housing, and motorpools. Wormuth...
Fort Hood, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Secretary of Army visits Ft. Hood Thursday

New U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, paid a visit to Fort Hood on Thursday, making it her first visit to a major military installation since assuming her duties on May 28. Wormuth is also the first female secretary of the Army in U.S. history. During her visit, she...
Militaryshorelinemedia.net

Austin welcomes NATO Secretary Gen. to Pentagon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the Pentagon on Monday. (June 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/47182a25ebed4cb4b7aa22a6791c5c59.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Cotton grills Defense Secretary Austin in testy exchange over 'woke' military

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was grilled by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday over a so-called ‘woke’ military. "Do you believe that any member of the military should be treated differently based on their skin color and sex? Again yes or no will do," Cotton asked during the hearing. "No, I do not believe that and that is why we have diversity equity and inclusion focus in the military," Austin responded.
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues. The Secretary reaffirmed the longstanding U.S.-Turkey defense relationship and said he looked forward to seeing the Minister at the June 14 NATO Summit in Brussels.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House votes to repeal Iraq War authorization

(CNN) — The House voted Thursday to repeal the 2002 legal authorization for the war in Iraq, marking what the bill's backers hope is a first step to curbing the President's expansive war powers enacted after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The House voted 268-161 to repeal the authorization,...