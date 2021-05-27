Henry M. Gullickson
Henry Gullickson passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2021. Preceded in death by both parents, two sisters, and a brother as well as a still-born daughter. Henry is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Robin; daughter, Amanda (Derrick) Gullickson-Kelley of Florida; son/grandson, Camren and his loving girlfriend, Pong of New Richmond; six granddaughters; brother, Ron; sisters, Vicki, Sheila and Trudee; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Henry retired from Cub Foods in 2018 after 47-½ years of dedicated service. He will be missed greatly by many who knew him.