Henry M. Gullickson

I know I am going to die. I don’t know when; and I don’t know how; but it isn’t if, but only when. It has been said that the statistics concerning death are very impressive — 10 out of 10 die. In other words the death rate is 100 percent for every generation. John Donne the famous English poet and preacher wrote, “There is a democracy about death. It comes to us all equally and makes us all equal when it comes.”