Obituaries

Henry M. Gullickson

hometownsource.com
 30 days ago

Henry Gullickson passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2021. Preceded in death by both parents, two sisters, and a brother as well as a still-born daughter. Henry is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Robin; daughter, Amanda (Derrick) Gullickson-Kelley of Florida; son/grandson, Camren and his loving girlfriend, Pong of New Richmond; six granddaughters; brother, Ron; sisters, Vicki, Sheila and Trudee; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Henry retired from Cub Foods in 2018 after 47-½ years of dedicated service. He will be missed greatly by many who knew him.

www.hometownsource.com
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Henry “Hank” Fred Bruns

Henry “Hank” Fred Bruns died on Monday, June 14, 2021. Hank was born October 10, 1940 in Valley City to Henry T and Katie Bruns. He attended school at Noltimier consolidated school until his junior year in 1957 and then he graduated from Valley City High School in 1958. He attended Valley City State for a time and took Ag short courses at NDSU during the winter months while he farmed with his father. Hank married Sandra Meyer on September 29, 1962 in Valley City. They made their home on his family farm in Oriska, ND where they lived until September 2000 when they moved south of Valley City. They had two sons, Henry Wade and Dain Evan.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Henry James Fleming

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Henry James Fleming, 72, of Natchez, who died June 16, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Clifford Marvel officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services. Visitation will be on...
Obituariesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Clive Henry Harding

HARDING CLIVE HENRY Of Park Hall, Oswestry Devoted Husband of Shirley. Loving Dad to Teri, Stef, Aimie and Luke. Much loved Brother and Uncle, and cherished friend to many. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on May 21st 2021 aged 62 years. Due to restrictions, Clive's funeral service will be by invitation only. If you would like to see the funeral procession on route please contact the Funeral Directors. All kind donations will support Hope House. All inquiries to Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors. Four Crosses 01691 839292.
Obituariesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

George Henry Millington

MILLINGTON George, Henry of Ifton Heath, St Martins. Passed away peacefully at home on 12th June 2021, aged 98 years. Beloved Husband of the late Lucy. Dear Father to Gordon and Roy. Father-in-Law to Mandy and Joanne and loving Grandfather to Tony and Chloe. A private family funeral will be held at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, these can be placed via the funeral directors. Enquiries to E. J. Edgerton & Son 3, Church street, Ellesmere (01691) 624444.
Pittsburgh, PAbutlerradio.com

Paul Joseph Henry

Paul Joseph Henry, age 51 of Chicora, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Butler, January 21, 1970 the son of Michael B. and Thelma G. Graham Henry. Paul graduated from Karns City High School in...
Florence, SCSCNow

HENRY BADIE: A tribute to fathers

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.”. Psalms 1:1...
Obituariesredhillandreigatelife.co.uk

Bernard Henry Warren

Bernard Henry Warren Known as Ben Sadly passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 2nd June 2021 aged 91. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 28th June 2021 at Woodvale Crematorium, North Chapel at 3pm. Donations if desired to RSCH Renal Unit. Cheques can be made payable to The Sussex Kidney Unit and can be sent direct to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton, BN2 5BE.
ObituariesThe Guardian

James Harman obituary

Southern California in the 1970s, 80s and 90s was a magic crucible of the blues, and one of its presiding warlocks was the harmonica player, singer, songwriter and bandleader James Harman, who has died aged 74 following a heart attack. In a West Coast blues milieu that boasted formidable harmonica...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Henry County, ILgeneseorepublic.com

4H at Henry County Fair

(CAMBRIDGE, Ill.) Volunteers are getting the Henry County 4-H Food Stand ready to serve fairgoers at this year’s Henry County Fair in Cambridge, Ill. A brand new sign now showcases the building, thanks to Wyffels Hybrids and Precision Sign. The food stand will be open for breakfast from 7:30– 10:30 am, and for lunch from 11 am – 2 pm, Tues. June 22 - Sat. June 26. All proceeds from the food stand support the Henry County 4-H program. “We look forward to serving you and seeing you at the fair this year”, said Jennifer Peterson, 4-H educator. Hours for the food stand could be extended based on demand.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LYNN JONES: The challenge of preaching

Samuel Pepys lived in England from his birth in 1633 until his death in 1703. During much of his life, Pepys wrote an extensive diary about the events of his life. The diary presents a fascinating look at daily life in London 344 years ago. Pepys usually went to worship...
Musiccwherald.com

Fond memories of Harold Spensley, 82

A book of condolence has been placed in Appleby tourist information centre, in which well-wishers have been writing fond memories of former Appleby man Harold Spensley, who has died aged 82. Born in Skipton in 1938, he moved to Appleby in 1947 when his father was appointed works inspector on...
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Sutter Creek Baptist Church: Last Words

I know I am going to die. I don’t know when; and I don’t know how; but it isn’t if, but only when. It has been said that the statistics concerning death are very impressive — 10 out of 10 die. In other words the death rate is 100 percent for every generation. John Donne the famous English poet and preacher wrote, “There is a democracy about death. It comes to us all equally and makes us all equal when it comes.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
WWEadwoaadubianews.com

Former Wrestler, Melissa Coates dies at 50 after lifesaving amputation.

Former WWE star, Melissa Coates, known as Super Genie, has tragically died aged 50. No cause of death has been given for the former bodybuilder, wrestler and manager. The news was broken by a friend of hers on Facebook, who wrote: “This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.
MusicThe Guardian

Pete Long obituary

My friend Pete Long, who has died aged 71 of pancreatic cancer, was a music archivist and a teacher. Pete’s writing, research and personal archive led him to become a respected authority on artists including Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Jackson Browne and Richard Thompson, as well as for his work on Neil Young’s archive releases.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Dad watches crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A Michigan father witnessed the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two of his daughter’s on Father’s Day, according to reports. In a cruel twist of fate, he was driving in a vehicle ahead of his two girls, and so saw the accident that played out through his rear-view mirror. The fatal crash was cause when a 21-year-old woman driving a Mercury Montego maneuvered to avoid hitting another car and ended up crossing the median, ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming Prius instead.
Family Relationshipshcmc-tn.org

Luke-Henry James

Proud parents Carolyn and Max welcomed their baby boy, Luke-Henry James, into the world on 6-16-2021 at 6:44 p.m. Luke-Henry weighed in at 8 lb 6 oz and was 21.5″ long. Congratulations!