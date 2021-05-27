Kelsier From Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series Arrives in Fortnite
As previously teased, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite is bringing Kelsier, the Survivor of Hathsin from the bestselling Mistborn book series by Brandon Sanderson. The Kelsier skin comes alongside the Hemalurgic Spikes Back Bling, the Volcanic Glass Daggers Pickaxe, and a Kelsier-themed Loading Screen. The Kelsier Outfit comes with an alternate Style: the masked, full-sleeved Undercover variant, and all of these items are now availabe in the Fortnite Item Shop.epicstream.com