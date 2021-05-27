Kelsier From Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series Arrives in Fortnite

Fortnite has now gotten rid of the not-so favorable dinosaur season and has instead replaced said dinosaurs with…aliens! That’s right, we have aliens in Fortnite now with Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. With this new season comes an entirely new Battle Pass with an entirely dumb leveling system. Epic Games has now changed the way that the Battle Pass works and it’s completely unnecessary – you now have to earn Battle Stars (earned through leveling up) to then unlock each item in the Battle Pass. This means that you can choose what you want to unlock first, but I really don’t understand why any of this was necessary. A straight-forward, linear Battle Pass worked just fine and it didn’t seem like anyone had any complaints about it, however, I digress. This Battle Pass seems to be quite a bit better than the last one and even includes a Rick and Morty crossover! So, what do you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Battle Pass? Oh, there’s also pages rather than tiers in the Battle Pass now…