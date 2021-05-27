Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kelsier From Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Series Arrives in Fortnite

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously teased, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite is bringing Kelsier, the Survivor of Hathsin from the bestselling Mistborn book series by Brandon Sanderson. The Kelsier skin comes alongside the Hemalurgic Spikes Back Bling, the Volcanic Glass Daggers Pickaxe, and a Kelsier-themed Loading Screen. The Kelsier Outfit comes with an alternate Style: the masked, full-sleeved Undercover variant, and all of these items are now availabe in the Fortnite Item Shop.

epicstream.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Sanderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series#The Kelsier Outfit#Epicstream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World Series
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Raid An Artifact From Stealthy Stronghold And Coral Castle Locations

Somewhere Gob Bluth is dancing to Europe and performing tricks illusions, because it's the final countdown before we get to Fortnite Season 7. We're sorry for getting the song stuck in your head. The final week of Epic and Legendary Quests includes a challenge that demands you raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle. But where exactly is the artifact? We're here to show you.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite’s final Wild Week is a clearance event

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite’s final Wild Week is a clearance event titled Bargain Bin. From now through to the end of Chapter 2 Season 6 on June 8th, all exotic weapons and many services offered by characters on the island are discounted by 50 percent. So be sure to spend those Gold Bars before the end of the event, as all players’ Bar balances will be reset to zero when Chapter 2 Season 7 begins.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Complete Fortnite’s Foreshadowing Quests

Several Foreshadowing Quests have been added to Fortnite as Season 6 draws to a close and Season 7 lurks around the corner. Players can complete five quests that provide experience points and hints about what's to come in Season 7. By directing the player to investigate various objects scattered around...
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite receives a dance from Bella Poarch: I’m Not For You

Fortnite, Epic Games’ flagship video game, continues to collaborate of all kinds. In this case, it is a new dance from Bella Poarch, a well-known artist from the social network TikTok. His dance is called “No Soy Para Ti”, and Poarch has created his choreography. We tell you everything we know about this emote from Season 6 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 just below:
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Fortnite teaser hints at an alien shotgun arriving in Season 7

Fortnite Season 6 is drawing to a close and the next season is getting ready to kick off. There are a few opportunities left for players to complete their battle passes. Some may even be going above and beyond to earn the unique relic skins. With Season 7 about to launch, Epic Games has started posting some teasers, hinting at what players could expect from the next season. One of the most notable features in the Fortnite Season 7 teasers is the appearance of an alien shotgun.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Fortnite's Alien Mystery Keeps Getting Weirder

As fans gear up for the battle royale's all new season, everything seems to be falling into place for a UFO invasion to hit "Fortnite" servers. However, the mystery surrounding recent UFO abductions in "Fortnite" has taken on a new wrinkle: some players and content creators have begun receiving mysterious postcards with a real-life, unidentified phone number printed on them.
Retailattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Accept a Quest from a Payphone

Fortnite Season 7 is finally here, and one of the season’s first quests requires you to accept a quest from a payphone. Payphones are nothing new in the world of Fortnite, but this is the first time they’ve been used for something important. Just like NPCs could in past seasons, you can also accept missions at payphones now. These are the same quests and give you menial tasks or bounties on other players, so there isn’t much in the way of new content. Here’s how to accept a quest from a payphone in Fortnite.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite: Where to Collect Stone from The Aftermath

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 challenges are now live, and that means players have the chance of earning a bunch of XP to level up their Battle Pass. One of the legendary quests this week requires player to ‘Collect 100 Stone from The Aftermath,’ and in this guide, we’ll show you what you need to do in order to complete it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Fortnite Payphones locations - where to accept a quest from a payphone

Fortnite payphones have sprung up around the island letting you accept quests, so they're not just a fancy new piece of scenery. They actually serve a purpose as they provide a hotline direct to a selection of Fortnite characters so you can initiate quests for them without having to go and find them in person – a handy shortcut, especially as there are a lot fewer NPCs around in Fortnite Season 7. Of course, if you want to start receiving these important telephone calls in Fortnite then you need to know where to go, so read on for confirmation of all the Fortnite payphones locations and how to accept quests from them.
Video Gamesentertainmentearth.com

Fortnite Domez Series 2 Mini-Figure Blind Box

Bring the thrill of Fortnite to life with this awesome assortment featuring 3-inch stylized Domez collectibles!. Each blind box pack includes 1 Domez, enclosed in its own display case. Stack and connect 10 iconic Fortnite outfits across Series 2, including Beef Boss, Chomp, Sr., The Visitor, Enforcer, Dire, Calamity, Raptor, Brite Bomber, Rex & Jonesy. Each miniature figure features game-authentic details and dynamic styling that collectors love. Build your collection of Domez to Connect & Display—Your Way!
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Interact With Bunker Jonesy's Conspiracy Board Fortnite

Home » Fortnite Battle Royale » Interact With Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board Fortnite. Bunker Jonesy is a character in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 and you can interact with his Conspiracy Board. With the release of the newest season of Fortnite Battle Royale, there are also new Fortnite Week 1 Legendary Challenges that you can undertake. One of these requires you to interact with Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board. However, to do that, you will first need to find where Bunker Jonesy and his conspiracy board are located. To save you time running around the island searching for him, we’ve put together this Interact With Bunker Jonesy’s Conspiracy Board Fortnite guide. In it, we will show you where to find Bunker Jonesy and his conspiracy board.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: How to Get Rick Sanchez Skin from Rick and Morty

Rick Sanchez has come to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7, but you’ll have to put in a lot of work in the new Battle Pass to unlock him. A Rick and Morty crossover was teased in the days leading up the Season 7, and now Rick Sanchez is a fully-fledged skin in Fortnite. He’s one of the new Battle Pass skins along with Superman and several other original Fortnite characters, but he’s the hardest to unlock of them all. If you want to get Rick, you’ll have to either buy a lot of V-Bucks or play a lot of matches. Here’s how to get the Rick Sanchez skin in Fortnite.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived on the island

After a series of random alien abductions, Fortnite Season 7 arrives on the island with an alien invasion. For the past few weeks, players have reported being randomly abducted by aliens. This was the start of a cosmic war between the players on the island and an alien race called the Kymera. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion brought with it new weapons, vehicles, and a new Battle Pass, along with the seasonal story.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to update Fortnite on Xbox Series X|S

Epic Games releases a ton of Fortnite updates and patches all of the time. This helps to keep the game interesting and running smoothly, though grabbing the latest version isn’t always simple. Those lucky enough to own an Xbox Series X or Series S console can attest to this. So, here’s how to update Fortnite on Xbox Series X|S the easy way in 2021.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Fortnite’s New Battle Pass Layout is a Strange Choice From Epic Games

Fortnite has now gotten rid of the not-so favorable dinosaur season and has instead replaced said dinosaurs with…aliens! That’s right, we have aliens in Fortnite now with Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. With this new season comes an entirely new Battle Pass with an entirely dumb leveling system. Epic Games has now changed the way that the Battle Pass works and it’s completely unnecessary – you now have to earn Battle Stars (earned through leveling up) to then unlock each item in the Battle Pass. This means that you can choose what you want to unlock first, but I really don’t understand why any of this was necessary. A straight-forward, linear Battle Pass worked just fine and it didn’t seem like anyone had any complaints about it, however, I digress. This Battle Pass seems to be quite a bit better than the last one and even includes a Rick and Morty crossover! So, what do you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Battle Pass? Oh, there’s also pages rather than tiers in the Battle Pass now…